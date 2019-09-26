Heavy lambs sell from £69 to £75 each at Markethill Mart

Markethill Mart

An entry of 1600 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, September 25 sold in an easier trade for all classes.

Heavy lambs sold from £69 to £75 each and with good quality pens selling from 275p to 300p per kilo for 24 kilos at £72 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 300p to 331p per kilo paid for 20.7 kilos at £68.50 each for a Coalisland farmer followed by 318p per kilo paid for 22 kilos at £70 each from a Portadown producer.

Light store lambs sold from 350p to 380p per kilo for 14.2 kilos at £54 each from a kilcoo farmer.

Stronger store lambs sold to 360p per kilo for 17.1 kilos at £61.50 from a Dromara producer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £60 to £74 each with plainer ewes from £40 to £55 each.

A special sale of Pedigree Texel rams sold to a top of 420 guineas for a ram lamb followed by 370 guineas for a ram lamb and 360 guineas for a shearling ram lamb.

Shearling Texel rams sold to 360 guineas each with others from 250 to 300 guineas each.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £165 each with other pens at £155, £150 and £145.

Main demand from £115 to £142 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Annaghmore producer: 24k, £72, 300p; Markethill farmer: 24k, £71.50, 298p; Tullymacreeve seller: 29.7k, £86, 289p; Donacloney farmer: 24.3k, £70, 289p; Dungannon producer: 26k, £75, 288p; Tullyvallen farmer: 25k, £72, 288p and Foley producer: 25k, £72, 288p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Coalisland producer: 20.7k, £68.50, 331p; Portadown farmer: 22k, £70, 318p; Tandragee farmer: 20k, £63.50, 318p; Mullabawn farmer: 20.7k, £64, 309p; Armagh farmer: 22.5k, £69.50, 309p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 23.5k, £72.50, 309p; Annaghmore producer: 23.4k, £72, 308p and Dungannon producer: 20k, £61.50, 308p.

STORES

Kilcoo farmer: 14.2k, £54, 380p; Rathfriland farmer: 15k, £57, 380p; Hilltown farmer: 15.6k, £59, 378p; Dungannon producer: 15.5k, £58, 374p; Whitecross farmer: 17.1k, £63.50, 371p; Dungannon farmer: 14.3k, £53, 371p and Draperstown producer: 15.3k, £56, 366p.