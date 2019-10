Heavy lambs sell from £70 to £73.50 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1120 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, October 2 sold in a steady demand for fat lambs and stores.

Heavy lambs sold from £70 to £73.50 each with good quality pens selling from 280p to 293p per kilo for 24.2 kilos at £71 each followed by 24 kilos at £70 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 300p to 318p for 21.2 kilos at £67.50 followed by 317p for 21 kilos at £66.50 each.

A large entry of stores sold to 383p per kilo for 15.4 kilos at £59 each with stronger stores to 362p per kilo for 17.8 kilos at £64.50 each.

A small entry of cull ewes sold to a top of £94 each with good quality ewes selling from £60 to £90 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £45 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Silverbridge farmer: 24.2k, £71, 293p; Mayobridge farmer: 24k, £70, 292p; Moira producer: 24.5k, £71, 290p and Dorsey seller: 24.7k, £70.50, 286p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Portadown farmer: 21.2k, £67.50, 318p; Mayobridge seller: 20k, £63.50, 318p; Lisburn seller: 21k, £66.50, 317p; Portadown seller: 20.5k, £64.50, 315p; Warrenpoint farmer: 20.3k, £64, 315p; Clontigora seller: 21.4k, £67, 313p; Armagh producer: 21.1k, £66, 313p and Camlough farmer: 20k, £62.50, 313p.

STORES

Markethill farmer: 15.4k, £59, 383p; Corbet producer: 17.8k, £64.50, 362p; Lisburn seller: 15.8k, £56.50, 358p; Leitrim farmer: 17k, £60, 353p; Draperstown producer: 14.6k, £51.50, 353p; Warrenpoint seller: 19k, £67, 353p and Ballynahinch producer: 16.2k, £57, 352p.