Heavy lambs sell from £75 to £78 at Massereene Mart

At today’s prime sheep sales lightweight lambs continued to meet a strong demand selling from 310p to 333p per kg hw.

Heavy lambs sold from £75 to £78.

Cast ewes sold up to £97.

Lamb prices: Ballyutoag producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £75 = 333p, Dundrod producer 20 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p, Moira producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £78 = 332p, Ballinderry producer 4 lambs 20kg at £66 = 330p. Antrim producer 31 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 324p. Templepatrick producer 14 lambs 23kg at £74 = 322p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23kg at £74 = 322p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 23kg at £74 = 322p. Carrowdore producer 11lambs 22.5kg at £72 = 320p. Mallusk producer 4 lambs 22kg at £70.50 = 320p. Ballinderry producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £75 = 319p. Aldergrove producer 8.

LAMBS: 22kg at £70 = 318p. Ballyclare producer 14 lambs 22kg at £70 = 318p Crumlin producer 5lambs 22kg at £70 = 318p. Dundrod producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £74.50 = 317p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £71 = 316p. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £68 = 316p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £74 = 315p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £74 = 315p. Antrim producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £73.50 = 313p. Large producer 4lambqs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Ballinderry producer 41 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Comber producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £73.50 = 313p. Ballynure producer 7lambs 22kg £68.50 = 311p ballycarry producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £73 = 311p. Dough producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £73 = 311p.

Heavy lambs: Newtownards producer 25lambs 26kg at £78. Ballymena producer 24 lambs 26kg at £77. Moira producer 4 lambs 25kg at £76. Crumlin producer 20 lambs 28kg76. Ballycarry producer 25 lambs 26kg at £76. Randalsrown producer 12 lambs 26kg at £76. Cairncastle producer 12 lambs 25kg at £75.50. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 26kg at £75.50. Dundrod producer 30 lambs 25kg75.50. Ballymena producer 14 lambs 26kg at £75.50. Dunlop producer 43 lambs 26kg at £75.50. Glenn producer 11 lambs 25.5kg at £75. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 27kg at £75. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 26kg at £75. Large producer 12 lambs 25kg at £75.

Cast ewes: Draperstown producer single Rouge at £97. Moira producer 2 Texels at £96. Millisle producer 4 Suffolks at £90. Gracehill producer 25 Texels at £82. Crumlin producer 20 Suffolks 84. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at £80. Ballinderry producer 5 Suffolks 80. Ballymena producer 15 mules 72.