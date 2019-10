Heavy lambs sell from £75 to £84 per head at Massereene Mart

Large numbers of well fleshed lambs on offer at Monday’s sales resulted in another firm trade.

Lightweight lambs selling from 310p to 335p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £73.50.

Heavies selling from £75 to £84 per head.

Prices: Randalstown producer 20 lambs 22kg at £73.50 = 335p. Magherafelt producer 36 lambs 21.5kg at £71 = 330p. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 24kg at £78.50 = 327p. Glenarm producer 24 lambs 22.5kg at £72.50 = 322p. Ballyearl producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £69 = 321p. Nutts Corner producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £72 = 320p. Whitehead producer 40 lambs 24kg at £76.50 = 319p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £75 = 319p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £71.50 = 318p. Carrickfergus producer 30 lambs 22kg at £70 = 318p. Carrickfergus producer 27 lambs 22kg at £70 = 318p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 24kg at £76 = 317p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 23kg at £73 = 317p. Crumlin producer 53 lambs 23kg at £73 = 317p. Ballymena producer 40 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 316p. Carntall producer 30 lambs 25kg at £79 =316p. Randalstown producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £71 = 316p. Ballyearl producer 11 lambs 23kg at £72.50 = 315p. Ballinderry producer 19 lambs 24.5kg at £77 = 314p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Ballyutoag producer 24 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Ballymena producer 21 lambs 23kg at £72 = 313p. Ballynahinch producer 17 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Lisburn producer 11 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Templepatrick producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £70.50 = 313p. Dundrod producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £67 = 312p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £67 = 312p. Carrickfergus producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 311p. Ligoniel producer 20 lambs 23kg at £71.50 = 311p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 310p. Newtownabbey producer 22 lambs 24kg at £74.50 = 310p. Ballycarry producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £76 = 310p. Ballynahinch producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £76 = 310p. Draperstown producer 20 lambs 24kg at £75 = 312p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballynure producer single lamb 33kg at £84. Crossgar producer 22 lambs 27kg at £79.50. Antrim producer 10 lambs 25.5kg at £78.50. Tobermore producer 34 lambs 26kg at £78. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 26kg at £77.50. Carrickfergus producer 11 lambs 25.5kg at £77. Crumlin producer 16 lambs 26kg at £77. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 26kg at £77. Newtownabbey producer 30 lambs 25kg at £76. Lurgan producer 23 lambs 25kg at £76. Newtownards producer 23 lambs 24kg at £75. Ballinderry producer 9 lambs 27kg at £75. Dundrod producer 9 lambs 24.5kg at £75.50. Portadown producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £75. Ballymena producer 32 lambs 25kg at £75.

CAST EWES: Ballywalter producer 9 Suffolks at £86. Moira producer 7 Charollais at £80. Crumlin producer 2 Charollais at £78. Antrim producer 10 Mules at £71. Lisburn producer 7 Cheviot at £70. Ballyclare producer 7 Mules at £70. Doagh producer 2 Suffolks at £70. Ballynahnch producer 11 Suffolks at £68. Carnlough producer 10 Mules at £67. Randalstown producer 7 Mules at £66. Glenarm producer 11 Blackface at £55.