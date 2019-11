Heavy lambs sell steadily from £84 to £90 each at Markethill Mart

An entry of 840 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 13th November sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £84 to £90 each with the entire entry of heavy lambs averaging 25.7 kilos at £85.50 each. Good quality heavy lambs sold from 330p to 348p per kilo for 25kilos at £87 each, followed by 341p per kilo for 24.9kilos at £85 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 350p to 376p per kilo for 20.5kilos at £77 each followed by 371p per kilo for 20.6kilos at £76.50 each.

Good quality store lambs sold from 380p to 425p per kilo for 15.3kilos at £65 each followed by 419p per kilo for 13.6kilos at £57 each. Stronger store lambs to 407p per kilo for 18.2kilos at £74 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £75 to £112 each. Plainer ewes from £50 to £65 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Markethill seller : 25k £87 348p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 25k £87 348p : Richhill producer : 24.9k £85 341p : Newtownhamilton seller : 24.5k £83.50 341p : Tandragee farmer : 26k £88 338p : Cullyhanna seller : 24.7k £83.50 338p : Cullyhanna farmer : 24.7k £83 336p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Silverbridge farmer : 20.5k £77 376p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.6k £76.50 371p : Portadown seller : 22.1k £82 371p : Portadown farmer : 21.2k £78.50 370p : Markethill producer : 20.8k £76 365p : Kilkeel seller : 21.3k £77.50 364p : Kilkeel farmer : 20.8k £75.50 363p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.7k £82 361p.

STORES

Pomeroy producer : 15.3k £65 425p : Benburb seller : 13.6k £57 419p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 17k £71 418p : Newtownhamilton seller : 17.5k £73 417p : Dungannon farmer : 17.8k £73 410p : Pomeroy producer : 18.2k £74 407p : Newtownhamilton seller : 17.1k £69 404p.