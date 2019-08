Heavy lambs selling from £78 to £84 per head at Massereene Mart

Large numbers of lambs and cast ewes now coming forward to Monday's sales.

Lightweight lambs meeting the best demand selling from 335p to 364p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £80.

Heavy lambs selling from £78 to £84 per head.

Cast ewes continued to sell well although quality not as good as last week, Suffolks to £90, Charollais to £90, mules to £83, Blackface ewes to £60 and fat rams to £90.

Prices: Crumlin producer 10 lambs 22kg at £80 = 364p. Lisburn producer 14 lambs 20kg at £70 = 350p. Antrim producer 140 lambs 20kg at £70 = 350p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 19.5kg at £67 = 344p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 21kg at £72 = 343p. Templepatrick producer 11 lambs 19kg at £65 = 342p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £76.50 = 340p. Glenarm producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £80 = 340p. Carrickfergus producer 13 lambs 21.5kg at £73 = 340p. Ballynure producer 25 lambs 22kg at £74.50 = 339p. Aldergrove producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £73 = 339p. Crumlin producer 40 lambs 21kg at £71 = 339p. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Muckamore producer 3 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Cairncastle producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £76. = 338p. Cairncastle producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Ballinderry producer 22 lambs 23.5kg at £79.50 = 338p. Carrickfergus producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 20kg at £67 = 335p. Dundrod producer 18 lambs 21.5kg at £72 = 335p. Glenarm producer 10 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Portadown producer 12 lambs 28kg at £84. Crumlin producer Single Lamb 32kg at £84. Crumlin producer 18 lambs 25kg at £82. Cushendall producer 18 lambs 24,5kg at £81. Broughshane producer 10 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 24kg at £80. Portaferry producer 40 lambs 24kg at £80. Dundrod producer 7 lambs 25.5kg at £79. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 26kg at £79. Larne producer 22 lambs 24.5kg at £78.50. Carnlough producer 18 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50. Ballyutoag producer 11 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50. Dundrod producer 26 lambs 23.5kg at £78. Tobermore producer 18 lambs 24kg at £78. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 24.5kg at £78. Lurgan producer 23 lambs 24kg at £78.

CAST EWES: Carrickfergus producer 9 Suffolks at £90. Moira producer 5 Charollais at £90. Crumlin producer 11 Suffolks at £88. Crumlin producer 2 Suffolks at £85. Moira producer 4 Suffolks at £85. Mallusk producer 4 Suffolks at £85. Randalstown producer 5 Mules at £83. Cushendall producer 4 Mules at £80. Larne producer 10 Mules at £80. Ballinderry producer 3 Mules at £80. Ahoghill producer 19 Mules at £78. Cushendall producer 7 Mules at £77. Dundrod producer 2 Mules at £74. Larne producer 25 Mules at £74. Whitehead producer 17 Blacface at £60.