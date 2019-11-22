Heavy lots sell from £1130 to £1340 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A lift in trade prevailed at Thursday’s cattle sales.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 205p to 234p for a Charolais 352kg at £825.

Medium weight selling for 200p to 233p for a Charolais 420kg at £980.

Heavy lots selling from 180p to 210p for a Limousin 536kg at £1130 and up to £1340 per head.

BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 352kg at £825, Armagh producer Charolais 420kg at £980, Limousin 392kg at £900, Enniskillen producer Charolais 416kg at £925, Charolais 434kg at £970, Derrylin producer Charolais 404kg at £915, Trillick producer Charolais 426kg at £955, Brookeborough producer Limousin 690kg at £1340, Charolais 648kg at £1280, Dungannon producer Charolais 648kg at £1295, Clogher producer Charolais 686kg at £1295 and Moy producer Belgian Blue 658kg at £1290.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 620 to 940 for a Charolais 415kg and heifers sold from 500 to 835 for a Charolais 330kg.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 240kg Charolais heifer at £630, 210kg Charolais heifer at £585, 199kg Charolais heifer at £500, 211kg Charolais heifer at £640, Derrylin producer 303kg Charolais bull at £810, 339kg Charolais heifer at £700, 306kg Charolais heifer at £695, 342kg Charolais bull at £865, 235kg Charolais bull at £775, 285kg Charolais heifer at £745, Enniskillen producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £835, 265kg Charolais heifer at £700, 331kg Charolais steer at £860, 292kg Charolais steer at £830, 239kg Charolais heifer at £700, 297kg Charolais bull at £830, 239kg Charolais heifer at £615, 298kg Charolais bull at £820, 279kg Charolais bull at £820, Trillick producer 2850kg Charolais heifer at £625, 274kg Simmental bull at £660, 325kg Charolais bull at £820, 264kg Charolais heifer at £650, 263kg, Charolais heifer at £620, Belleek producer 288kg Charolais heifer at £735, 229kg Charolais heifer at £580, 231kg Charolais heifer at £630, 207kg Charolais heifer at £520, Lisnaskea producer 282kg Limousin steer at £715, 236kg Limousin heifer at £600, 247kg Limousin steer at £635, 256kg Limousin heifer at £640, Kinwley producer 337kg Charolais steer at £840, 276kg Charolais steer at £750, 219kg Charolais heifer at £540, 288kg Charolais bull at £780, Belcoo producer 289kg Charolais bull at £790, 261kg Charolais heifer at £685, 273kg Limousin bull at £680 and Kesh producer 248kg Charolais bull at £730, 270kg Charolais bull at £805, 271kg Charolais bull at £800 and 322kg Charolais heifer at £775.

CALVES

Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Aberdeen Angus bull at £300, Limousin bull at £300, Limousin bull at £270, Irvinestown producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Maguiresbridge producer Hereford bull at £265, Hereford bull at £250, Ballysooagh producer Charolais heifer at £265, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265, Charolais heifer at £255, Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £50, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255 and Tempo producer Friesian bull at £120.

SUCKLER COWS

Boho producer springing Simmental cow at £1430, Simmental cow with bull at £1250, Kesh producer Simmental cow with bull at £1430, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1390, Tempo producer Simmental cow with bull at £1400, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1290, Florencecourt producer Simmental cow with bull at £1280 and Enniskillen producer Hereford bull at £1250.

Heifers

Beef heifers sold to 200ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1200 while medium weights sold from 182-219ppk paid for a 368kg Charolais at £800.

Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1200, Charolais 570kg at £1155, Charolais 550kg at £1120, Charolais 550kg at £1100, Enniskillen producer Charolais 515kg at £1065, Charolais 490kg at £1000 and Coa producer Charolais 600kg at £1180.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 183ppk paid for a 644kg Charolais at £1180, Friesian cows sold from 69-130ppk paid for a 678kg Friesian at £885.

Macken producer Charolais 820kg at £1230, Charolais 810kg at £1200, Culkey producer Charolais 644kg at £1180, Charolais 600kg at £1100, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 800kg at £1130 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 670kg at £1015.