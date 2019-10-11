Heavy lots sell to £1300 per head at Enniskillen Mart

1150 cattle on offer at Enniskillen Thursday's sales.

Light weight bullocks selling from 195 to 224ppk for a Charolais 382kg at £855, medium weights selling from 190-241ppk for a Hereford 456kg at £1100, heavy lots selling from 180 to 209ppk for a Charolais 512kg at £1070 and selling up to £1300 per head.

Drumquinn producer Hereford 456kg at £1100, Florencecourt producer Charolais 382kg at £855, Rosslea producer Charolais 390kg at £865, Charolais 512kg at £1070, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 452kg at £1005, Limousin 506kg at £1015, Lisnaskea producer Charolais 370kg at £820, Charolais 382kg at £835, Dungannon producer Charolais 534kg at £1085, Fivemiletown producer Limousin 506kg at £1015, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 422kg at £930 and Tempo producer Charolais 420kg at £925.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £620 to £900 paid for a 400kg Charolais, while heifers ranged from £530 to £910 for a 414kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £760, 229kg Charolais bull at £690, 256kg Charolais heifer at £725, 247kg Charolais bull at £690, 235kg Charolais heifer at £595, 400kg Charolais steer at £900, 427kg Charolais steer at £910, Enniskillen producer 414kg Charolais heifer at £910, 419kg Limousin steer at £885, 301kg Charolais bull at £735, 246kg Charolais bull at £620, 415kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £790, 360kg Charolais heifer at £725, 184kg Charolais heifer at £515, Letterbreen producer 347kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £875, 272kg Charolais bull at £770, 307kg Charolais bull at £775, 229kg Limousin bull at £630

Kinawley producer 254kg Limousin heifer at £545, 169kg Limousin bull at £500, 269kg Limousin bull at £655, Newtownbutler producer 290kg Saler bull at £650, 355kg Simmental bull at £750, 232kg Saler bull at £595, 275kg Charolais bull at £700, Lisnaskea producer 272kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £610, 192kg Charolais heifer at £450, 202kg Charolais bul at £600, 292kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £500

Derrylin producer 386kg Charolais bull at £830, 360kg Charolais bull at £770, 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £860, Florencecourt producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £720, 252kg Charolais bull at £550, 300kg Charolais bull at £700, Kesh producer 288kg Charolais steer at £755, 300kg Charolais steer at £760, 287kg Charolais steer at £725 and Springfield producer 305kg Charolais steer at £700, 253kg Charolais steer at £645, 320kg Charolais heifer at £720.

CALVES

Enniskillen producer Charolais heifer at £345, Kinawley producer Charolais bull at £340, Charolais bull at £300, Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue bull at £335, Belgian Blue bull at £315, Letterbreen producer Limousin bull at £330, Limousin heifer at £305, Aberdeen Angus bull at £290, Limousin bull at £280 and Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £290.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisbellaw prodcer Saler cow with bull at £1830, Limousin cow with bull at £1710, Derrygonnelly producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1450, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1480, Killadeas producer springing Charolais heifer at £1430 and Macken producer Limousin cow with bull at £1320.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 495kg Charolais at £1000 and medium lightweights sold from 189-223ppk paid for a 375kg Charolais at £835.

Maguirebridge producer Charolais 495kg at £1000, Charolais 460kg at £950, Charolais 450kg, Ederney producer Charolais 450kg at £940 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais 560kg at £920, Charolais 450kg at £900, Charolais 20kg at £865.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 160ppk paid for a 690kg Charolais at £1105, lighter weights from 102-186ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1040 Friesian cows from 64-120ppk paid for a 620kg Friesian at £750.

Lisnaskea producer 690kg Charolais at £1105, Culkey producer Charolais 730kg at £1095, Macken producer Charolais 700kg at £1070 and Derrylin producer Charolais 614kg at £940.