Heavy lots sell to £80.50 at Massereene Mart

Another yard full of lambs and cast ewes for sale on Bank Holiday Monday saw lambs meeting a slower trade for all weights.

Cast ewes continued to sell well.

Lightweight lambs selling from 325p to 351p for a pen of Texels 19.5kg at £68.50 with heavy lots to £80.50.

Cast ewes to £90 for Suffolks.

LAMB PRICES: Aghalee producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £68.50 = 352p. Comber producer 20 lambs 20kg at £68 = 340p. Ballymena producer 18 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Ballygally producer 7 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Ballymena producer 13 lambs 21kg at £70 = 333p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 21kg at £70 = 333p. Ballycarry producer 10 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 22kg at £73 = 332p. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 22kg at £72.50 = 330p. Ballygally producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £74 = 329p. Glenarm producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £70.50 = 328p. Templepatrick producer 10 lambs 23kg at £75.50 = 328p. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 22kg at £72 = 327p. Ballymena producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £73.50 = 327p. Ballycarry producer 17 lambs 22kg at £72 = 327p. Newtownards producer 42 lambs 22kg at £72 = 327p. Ahoghill producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £70 = 326p. Glenavy producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £70 = 326p. Antrim producer 25 lambs 23kg at £75 = 326p. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £70 = 326p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 23kg at £75 = 326p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 23kg at £75 = 326p Broughshane producer 10 lambs 22,5kg at 73 = 325p. Crumlin producer 50 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 325p. Randalstown producer 7 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 325p. Cullybackey producer 45 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 325p. Carrickfergus producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 325p. Comber producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £73 = 325p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Mallusk producer 21 lambs 28.5kg at £80.50. Ballycarry producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Tobermore producer 42 lambs 25kg at £80. Rasharkin producer 15 lambs 25kg at £79. Dunloy producer 36 lambs 25kg at £78. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £78. Crumlin producer 19 lambs 24.5kg at £77.50. Ballinderry producer 41 lambs 25kg at £77. Antrim producer 12 lambs 25kg at £77. Raloo producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £77. Dundrod producer 43 lambs 24.5kg at £77. Ballywalter producer 22 lambs 25kg at £77. Portglenone producer 20 lambs 25kg at £77. Dungannon producer 19 lambs 24kg at £77. Carrickfergus 14 lambs 24.5kg at £76. Ballymena producer 25 lambs 24.5kg at £76. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 24kg at £76.

CAST EWES: Ballywalter producer 17 Suffolks at £90 Ballymena producer 16 Suffolks at £86. Tobermore producer 12 Charollais at £85. Crumlin producer 22 Suffolks at £80. Ballyclare producer 12 Suffolks at £85. Dundrod producer 19 Mules at £72. Glenarm producer 9 Mules at £71. Cushendall producer 29 Blackface at £54.