Heavy lots sell to £97 for a pen of Texels at Massereene Mart

Greater numbers of lambs on offer this week at Monday's sales with lightweights again meeting the best demand, selling up to 447p for Texels.

Heavy lots sold to £97 again for a pen of Texels.

Prices: Ligoniel producer 30 lambs 19kg at £85 = 447p. Ballyclare producer single Lamb 18kg at £80 = 444p. Ballinderry producer 10 lambs 21.5kg at £94 = 437p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Dromore producer 5 lambs 22kg at £94.50 = 430p. Crumlin producer 12 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 21kg at £90 = 429p. Glenavy producer 5 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Crumlin producer 27 lambs 22kg at £94 = 427p. Lurgan producer 3 lambs 22kg at £93.50 = 425p. Ballymena producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £91 = 423p. Templepatrick producer 22 lambs 22kg at £92.50 = 420p. Toomebridge producer 28 lambs 22.5kg at £93.50 = 416p. Randalstown producer 19 lambs 22.5kg at £94 = 418p. Comber producer 6 lambs 20kg at £85 = 415p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Ballinderry producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £89 = 414p. Ballywalter producer 10 lambs 22kg at £91 = 414p. Antrim producer 7 lambs 23kg at £95 = 413p. Crumlin producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Ballynure producer 14 lambs 21.5kg at £88 = 409p. Templepatrick producer 18 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Killinchy producer 30 lambs 23kg at £94 = 409p. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 23.5kg at £96 = 408p. Antrim producer 56 lambs 23.5kg at £95 = 404p. Antrim producer 6 lambs 24kg at £96 = 400p. Carrickfergus producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £94 = 400p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Crumlin producer 5 lambs 25.5kg at £97. Dromore producer 5 lambs 24.5kg at £96.50. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 26kg at £96. Ballinderry producer 3 lambs 24kg at £95.50. Antrim producer 8 lambs 24kg at £95. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 26.5kg at £94. Randalstown producer 8 lambs 24kg at £94. Larne producer 9 lambs 25kg at £94. Kells producer 15 lambs 27kg at £94. Antrim producer 53 lambs 24kg at £94. Ballyclare producer 13 lambs 23.5kg at £93. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £93.

CAST EWES: Greyabbey producer 4 Texels at £103. Antrim producer 10 Texels at £96. Crumlin producer single Texel at £90. Crumlin producer 8 Charollais at £91. Randalstown producer 8 Suffolks at £87. Crumlin producer 4 Suffolks at £85. Glenarm producer 13 Suffolks at £83. Crumlin producer 16 Suffolks at £82. Doagh producer 16 Mules at £78. Carnlough producer 7 Blackface at £58. Ballymena producer 9 Blackface at £56. Crumlin producer ram at £100. Ballinderry producer ram at £91.