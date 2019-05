Heavy lots selling from £92 to £104 per head at Massereene Mart

A marvellous entry of lambs on offer at Monday's prime sheep sales met a stronger trade selling from 400p to 428p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £98.50.

Heavy lots selling from £92 to £104 per head paid for a pen of Texels 27kgs.

Cast ewes sold at recent rates with Texels selling to £100, Suffolks selling to £98 and Charollais selling to £96.

LAMB PRICES: Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 23kg at £98.50 = 428p. Antrim producer 21 lambs 21.5kg at £92 = 428p. Templepatrick producer 12 lambs 22kg at £93 = 423p. Lurgan producer 34 lambs 21kg at £88.50 = 421p. Ballymena producer 33 lambs 22kg at £92 = 418p. Doagh producer 26 lambs 23kg at £95.50 = 415p. Dundrod producer 7 lambs 21kg at £86.50 = 412p. Ballynahinch producer 15 lambs 21kg at £86.50 = 412p. Tobermore producer 24 lambs 22kg at £90.50 = 410p. Cookstown producer 17 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Comber producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £88 = 409p. Randalstown producer 32 lambs 21.5kg at £87 = 405p. Toomebridge producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £91 = 404p. Aldergrove producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £91 = 404p. Newtownards producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £91 = 404p. Toomebridge producer 30 lambs 23.5kg at £94.50 = 402p. Crumlin producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Mallusk producer 17 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballynure producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £94. = 400p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23kg at £93. = 404p. Ballynure producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £90. = 400p. Crumlin producer 7 lambs 21.5kg at £86 = 400p. Crumlin producer 11 lambs 23kg at £92 = 400p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Nutts Corner producer 7 lambs 27kg at £104. Doagh producer single Lamb 31kg at £98. Ballymena producer 7 lambs 26kg at £97. Ballynahinch producer 23 lambs 26kg at £96. Carrickfergus producer 4 lambs 25kg at £95. Ballycarry producer 18 lambs 24kg at £95.50. Antrim producer 10 lambs 25kg at £94. Ballynure producer 2 lambs 26kg at £94.50. Larne producer 2 lambs 27kg at £94. Larne producer 8 lambs 28kg at £94. Lisburn producer 10 lambs 30kg at £94. Antrim producer 125 lambs 24kg at £93.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer single Texel at £100. Magherafelt producer 7 Suffolks at £98. Crumlin producer 2 Charollais at £96. Crumlin producer 7 Charollais at £95. Bangor producer 3 Rouge at £95. Dromara producer single Rouge at £90. Randalstown producer 7 Suffolks at £90. Armagh producer 6 Suffolks at £90. Portadown producer 3 Suffolks at £85. Lurgan producer 17 Mules at £80.