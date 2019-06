Heavy lots selling to £96.50 per head at Massereene Mart

A steady trade for lambs and cast ewes at Monday's sales with lightweight lambs selling from 400p to 417p for a pen of Texels 23kg at £96.

Heavy lots selling to £96.50 per head.

Cast ewes selling to £103 for Texels and Suffolks to £90.

LAMB PRICES: Nutts Corner producer 5 lambs 23kg at £96 = 417p. Ballyclare producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £93.50 = 416p. Ballynure producer 10 lambs 20kg at £82 = 410p. Aldergrove producer 9 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Ballynure producer 2 lambs 21kg at £86 = 409p. Ballynure producer 8 lambs 21.5kg at £87 = 405p. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 22kg at £90 = 409p. Carrowdore producer 43 lambs 22kg at £88.50 = 402p. Larne producer 12 lambs 22kg at £88.50 = 402p. Antrim producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £94 = 400p. Crumlin producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £86.50 = 402p. Antrim producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Ballynure producer 11 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Ballycarry producer 14 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Larne producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Castlwellan producer 6 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Newtownards producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £90 = 400p. Lurgan producer 35 lambs 22kg at £88 = 400p. Ballyclare producer 15 lambs 20.5kg at £81 = 395p. Larne producer 4 lambs 20.5kg at £81 = 395p. Ballyclare producer 3 lambs 24.5kg at £96.50 = 394p. Ligoniel producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £84 = 391p. Ballymena producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £92 = 391p. Glenarm producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £88 = 391p. Carrickfergus producer 8 lambs 20.5kg at £80 = 390p.

CAST EWES: Antrim producer 4 Texels at £103. Dundrod producer 7 Rouge at £90. Ballynure producer single Suffolk at £90. Glenavy producer single Suffolk at £88. Dromore producer 5 Suffolks at £85. Greyabbey producer 4 Suffolks at £85. Glenavy producer 12 Suffolks at £81. Lisburn producer 2 Suffolks at £80. Greyabbey producer 17 Suffolks at £80. Dundonald producer 36 Suffolks at £80.