Heavy lots selling to up to £1,295 per head at Enniskillen Mart

A great summer entry of 693 cattle at Thursday's sales with many buyers present.

In the bullock ring light weight selling from 220p to 245p for a Limousin 396kg at £970.

Medium weight selling for 210p to 237p for a Charolais 422kg at £1,000.

Heavy lots selling from 185p to 205p for a Charolais 536kg at £1,100 and up to £1,295 per head.

BULLOCKS: Letterbreen producer Limousin 396kg at £970, Newtownbutler producer Charolais 422kg at £1,000, Charolais 398kg at £940, Derrylin producer Charolais 396kg at £930, Charolais 436kg at £1,015, Charolais 442kg at £1,005, Florencecourt producer Shorthorn beef 446kg at £1,055, Dungannon producer Limousin 676kg at £1,250, Irvinestown producer Charolais 720kg at £1,260 and Augher producer Charolais 666kg at £1,215, Charolais 692kg at £1,205 and Charolais 664kg at £1,200.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £680 to £950 for a Charolais 433kg and heifers sold from £540 to £850 for a Charolais 409kg.

Ruling prices: Tempo producer 433kg Charolais bull at £950, 453kg Charolais bull at £930, 390kg Charolais bull at £885, 453kg Charolais steer at £930, 433kg Charolais steer at £950, 390kg Charolais steer at £885, Kinawley producer 415kg Charolais steer at £885, 339kg Charolais heifer at £770, 363kg Charolais steer at £865, 305kg Charolais heifer at £700, 180kg Charolais heifer at £510, 183kg Charolais heifer at £490, 229kg Charolais bull at £660, 331kg Simmental steer at £765, 363kg Charolais bull at £865, 339kg Charolais heifer at £770, 415kg Charolais steer at £885, 305kg Charolais heifer at £700, Florencecourt producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £900, 298kg Limousin bull at £720, Irvinestown producer 404kg Charolais steer at £860, 410kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £800, 445kg Charolais heifer at £790, Garrison producer 331kg Limousin heifer at £750, 348kg Charolais bull at £870, 306kg Charolais heifer at £730, Enniskillen producer 344kg Limousin heifer at £740, 409kg Charolais heifer at £850, 397kg Charolais heifer at £840, 438kg Charolais bull at £900, 437kg Charolais heifer at £865, 467kg Charolais steer at £970, 444kg Charolais steer at £955, Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin heifer at £700, 250kg Limousin heifer at £625, 255kg Limousin heifer at £705, 289kg Limousin heifer at £640, 239kg Simmental heifer at £560, Derrygonnelly producer 329kg Limousin steer at £770, 250kg Limousin steer at £700, 345kg Limousin steer 830, 255kg Limousin steer at £700.

CALVES: Tempo producer Charolais bull at £390, Charolais bull at £345, Hereford bull at £285, Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £380, Limousin bull at £305, Fivemiletown producer Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £310, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £305, Belgian Blue bull at £250, Derrylin producer Hereford bull at £295, Drumcose producer Hereford heifer at £275, Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £250 and Newtownbutler producer Friesian bull at £92 and Friesian bull at £85.

SUCKLER COWS: Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,450, Kesh producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,400, Charolais bull at £1,420, Charolais bull at £1,450, Macken producer Aberdeen Angus heifer with heifer at £1,400, Limousin cow with bull at £1,200, Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,300, Simmental cow with bull at £1,300, Newtownbutler producer Simmental cow with bull at £1,200 and Irvinestown producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,340.

Heifers: Beef heifers sold to at £1,250 for a 640kg Charolais at £195p and light weights sold from 180 to 241p for a 325kg Charolais at £785.

Trillick producer 325kg Limousin at £690, 330kg Limousin £630, 360kg Limousin at £780, 370kg Limousin at £765, Rosslea producer 500kg Charolais at £940, 490kg Charolais at £900, 485kg Charolais at £900, 460kg Charolais at £1,000 Brookeborough producer 605kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 570kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,035, 525 Aberdeen Angus at £980, Ederney producer 580kg Limousin at £1,135, 445kg Limousin at £825, 310kg Aberdeen Angus at £710, Macken producer 580kg Saler at £1,050, 555kg Limousin at £1,000, Letterbreen producer 490kg Charolais at £980, 450kg Charolais at £875, 405kg Charolais at £830, 460kg Charolais at £965, Newtownbutler producer 590kg Charolais at £1,140, 600kg at £1,130, 575kg at £1,050 and Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £820, 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £820, 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £900 and 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £800.

Fat cows: Cast cows meet another fantastic trade, Continentals selling up to 179p for a Limousin 598kg at £1,070, cow heifers selling up to 180p for a Charolais 520kg at £935, fat bulls selling up to 121p for a Hereford 865kg at £1,050.

Macken producer Limousin 598kg at £1,070, Lisnaskea producer Saler 544kg at £900, Charolais 652kg at £1,060, Blaney producer Aberdeen Angus 698kg at £1,130, Trillick producer Charolais 502kg at £800, Kinawley producer Limousin 720kg at £1,090, Limousin 688kg at £1,055, Limousin 642kg at £920 and Newtownbutler producer Saler 866kg at £1,180.