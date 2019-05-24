Heavy lots sells to up to £1,380 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen Mart
Enniskillen Mart

Large numbers of quality stock on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 215p to 243p for a Charolais 342kg at £830.

Medium weight selling for 210p to 251p for a Limousin 410kg at £1,030.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 225p for a Charolais 532kg at £1,200 and up to £1,380 per head.

BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer Limousin 410kg at £1,030, Charolais 444kg at £1,080, Kesh producer Charolais 462kg at £1,155, Charolais 414kg at £1,030, Charolais 410kg at £980, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 342kg at £830 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 532kg at £1,200, Charolais 540kg at £1,200, Charolais 562kg at £1,220, Limousin 572kg at £1,255, Charolais 572kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £700 to £970 paid for a 377kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £925 paid for a 400kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Limousin heifer at £925, 400kg Limousin heifer at £875, 254kg Limousin bull at £705, 271kg Limousin bull at £725, Kesh producer 303kg Charolais bull at £790, 260kg Charolais heifer at £695, 272kg Charolais bull at £760, 320kg Charolais heifer at £870, 339kg Charolais heifer at £875, Garrison producer 356kg Charolais steer at £920, 385kg Charolais heifer at £890, 352kg Limousin heifer at £840, Derrylin producer 338kg Limousin heifer at £765, 306kg Limousin heifer at £785, 269kg Limousin heifer at £710, Newtownbutler producer 346kg Charolais steer at £895, 239kg Simmental heifer at £575, 238kg Charolais heifer at £615, 240kg Charolais bull at £640, Garrison producer 365kg Charolais steer at £860, 361kg Charolais heifer at £870, 297kg Charolais heifer at £870, 297kg Charolais heifer at £725, 295kg Limousin heifer at £750, Enniskillen producer 337kg Limousin heifer at £750, 320kg Charolais steer at £890, 306kg Saler bull at £755, 435kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £975, 462kg Hereford steer at £980, 478kg Hereford steer at £980, Kinawley producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £855, 360kg Charolais heifer at £895, 350kg Limousin heifer at £830, 354kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £800, 285kg Charolais heifer at £730, Lisbellaw producer 283kg Charolais heifer at £735, 314kg Charolais heifer at £745, 254kg Limousin bull at £750 and Tempo producer 237kg Limousin heifer at £650, 257kg Charolais heifer at £660, 276kg Charolais heifer at £650, 237kg Limousin heifer at £610, 230kg Limousin heifer at £605.

CALVES: Derrylin producer Belgian Blue heifer at £345, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Letterbreen producer Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £295, Macken producer Hereford bull at £280, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260 and Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue heifer at £255, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £255.

SUCKLER COWS: Roscor producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,800, Aughnacloy producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,590, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,460, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,460, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,390, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,340, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,370, Charolais cow with bull at £1,420 and Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,250.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 630kg Charolais at £1,270, medium weights from 190-220ppk for a 435kg Charolais at £955 while light weights sold from 200-246ppk paid for a 360kg Charolais at £885.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 620kg at £1,205, Charolais 550kg at £1,090, Florencecourt producer Charolais 570kg at £1,150, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Lisnaskea producer Simmental 500kg at £1,000, Derrylin producer Charolais 420kg at £960, Charolais 420kg at £900 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 435kg at £955, Charolais 430kg at £940.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 192ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1,050 and a top up at £1,225 and fat bulls to £1,500.

Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090 and Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060.