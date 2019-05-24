Heavy lots sells to up to £1,380 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Large numbers of quality stock on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweight selling from 215p to 243p for a Charolais 342kg at £830.

Medium weight selling for 210p to 251p for a Limousin 410kg at £1,030.

Heavy lots selling from 190p to 225p for a Charolais 532kg at £1,200 and up to £1,380 per head.

BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer Limousin 410kg at £1,030, Charolais 444kg at £1,080, Kesh producer Charolais 462kg at £1,155, Charolais 414kg at £1,030, Charolais 410kg at £980, Fivemiletown producer Charolais 342kg at £830 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 532kg at £1,200, Charolais 540kg at £1,200, Charolais 562kg at £1,220, Limousin 572kg at £1,255, Charolais 572kg at £1,250.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling rings steers and bulls sold from £700 to £970 paid for a 377kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £925 paid for a 400kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Limousin heifer at £925, 400kg Limousin heifer at £875, 254kg Limousin bull at £705, 271kg Limousin bull at £725, Kesh producer 303kg Charolais bull at £790, 260kg Charolais heifer at £695, 272kg Charolais bull at £760, 320kg Charolais heifer at £870, 339kg Charolais heifer at £875, Garrison producer 356kg Charolais steer at £920, 385kg Charolais heifer at £890, 352kg Limousin heifer at £840, Derrylin producer 338kg Limousin heifer at £765, 306kg Limousin heifer at £785, 269kg Limousin heifer at £710, Newtownbutler producer 346kg Charolais steer at £895, 239kg Simmental heifer at £575, 238kg Charolais heifer at £615, 240kg Charolais bull at £640, Garrison producer 365kg Charolais steer at £860, 361kg Charolais heifer at £870, 297kg Charolais heifer at £870, 297kg Charolais heifer at £725, 295kg Limousin heifer at £750, Enniskillen producer 337kg Limousin heifer at £750, 320kg Charolais steer at £890, 306kg Saler bull at £755, 435kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £975, 462kg Hereford steer at £980, 478kg Hereford steer at £980, Kinawley producer 350kg Charolais heifer at £855, 360kg Charolais heifer at £895, 350kg Limousin heifer at £830, 354kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £800, 285kg Charolais heifer at £730, Lisbellaw producer 283kg Charolais heifer at £735, 314kg Charolais heifer at £745, 254kg Limousin bull at £750 and Tempo producer 237kg Limousin heifer at £650, 257kg Charolais heifer at £660, 276kg Charolais heifer at £650, 237kg Limousin heifer at £610, 230kg Limousin heifer at £605.

CALVES: Derrylin producer Belgian Blue heifer at £345, Florencecourt producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus bull at £260, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265, Letterbreen producer Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £295, Macken producer Hereford bull at £280, Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £260 and Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue heifer at £255, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £255.

SUCKLER COWS: Roscor producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,800, Aughnacloy producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,590, Simmental cow with heifer at £1,460, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,460, Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,390, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,340, Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1,370, Charolais cow with bull at £1,420 and Belcoo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1,250.

Heifers: Beef lots sold to 202ppk paid for a 630kg Charolais at £1,270, medium weights from 190-220ppk for a 435kg Charolais at £955 while light weights sold from 200-246ppk paid for a 360kg Charolais at £885.

Maguiresbridge producer Charolais 620kg at £1,205, Charolais 550kg at £1,090, Florencecourt producer Charolais 570kg at £1,150, Charolais 480kg at £1,075, Lisnaskea producer Simmental 500kg at £1,000, Derrylin producer Charolais 420kg at £960, Charolais 420kg at £900 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 435kg at £955, Charolais 430kg at £940.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 192ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1,050 and a top up at £1,225 and fat bulls to £1,500.

Omagh producer Charolais 750kg at £1,160, Charolais 670kg at £1,080, Enniskillen producer Charolais 800kg at £1,140, Charolais 680kg at £1,025, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 690kg at £1,120, Florencecourt producer Charolais 740kg at £1,090 and Springfield producer Charolais 660kg at £1,060.