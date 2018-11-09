Heifer calf leads Cleenagh Simmental sale at 4,200gns

There was standing room only at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart for the major reduction sale of Adrian Richardson’s noted Cleenagh Simmental Herd.

The sale attracted interest from pedigree herd owners from all over the Province and as far afield as counties Laois and Galway, Derbyshire, and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

Conrad Fegan, centre, chairman, NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club, is pictured at the club's autumn show and sale in Dungannon with Conor Loane, Cookstown, judge; and sponsor Kevin McAnenly, Bimeda. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Topping the Cleenagh offering at 4,200gns was the ten-month-old heifer Cleenagh Jessica, and her 3,400gns dam Stralongford Courtney.

The much-admired Cleenagh Jessica was sired by the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy. Her seven-year-old dam Stralongford Courtney was sired by Bridgemount Vixon, and is out of the Brinkton Brilliant daughter Brogeen Midnight.

Sale leader Cleenagh Jessica joins Julie Stinson’s Roscultan Herd at Springfield, Enniskillen; while Stralongford Courtney travels to Michael Killilea’s Carragh Herd in Claregalway, County Galway.

The March 2015 born Cleenagh Gabby came under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 3,000gns. Sired by Hillcrest Champion, she is bred from the Drumlone Anchor daughter Cleenagh Trudie 2nd ET. In-calf to Kilbride Farm Dragoon, this one joins Peter Stratton’s Glengesh Herd at Tempo.

Six-year-old cow Cleenagh Trudie 2nd sold for 2,600gns. She is by the 10,000gns Drumlone Anchor, and out of the Raceview King daughter Cleenagh Trudie – dam of the herd’s 10,000gns Cleenagh Avon. Included in the price was her June born Kilbride Farm Newry heifer calf Cleenagh Jinger. Buyer was John Hawthorne from Mowhan, County Armagh.

Three cow and calf outfits sold for 2,500gns each.

The in-calf heifer Cleenagh Irene sold for 2,200gns to Messrs Orr from Ballycastle. Born in March 2017, she is a daughter of Drumlone Anchor, and is bred from the Dripsey Super King daughter Cleenagh Miss Daffodil.

Maiden heifer Cleenagh Jennifer sold for 1,900gns to Mike Frazer’s Edenvale Herd at Templepatrick. This eight-month-old heifer was sired by Ashland Tornado, and is out of Cleenagh Vikki who has bred daughters to a top of 5,200gns.

Embryos topped at £310 each for Cleenagh Trudie/Drumlone Anchor/Omorga Murray; and £240 for Cleenagh Trudie/Omorga Murray/Whitemire King Kong.

The various lots of AI semen attracted fierce bidding, with eight Raceview King straws grossing at £3,680 (£460 each). Other leading prices (per straw) include: Hillcrest Butcher £340; Hillcrest Champion £320; Carnkern Titan £230; Cleenagh Flasher £190 and Siegfried £160.

Dungannon Farmers’ Mart also hosted the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club’s autumn show and sale.

A small entry of bulls sold to a top of 2,150gns, paid to David Carson, Garrison, for the reserve male champion Gurteen Iceman. This thirteen-month-old entry was sired by Dermotstown Delboy, and is out of the Milton Lord Tiffany daughter Brookwood Beauty ET - one of six cows in the herd. Buyer was Robert McCrea from Tempo.

Judge Conor Loane, Cookstown, awarded the female and supreme championship ribbons, sponsored by Bimeda, to the January 2017 Cleenagh Ivy consigned by Wesley Abraham, Irvinestown. Sired by Dermotstown Delboy, she is bred from Stralongford Courtney, and has chalked up numerous prizes including the 2018 Danske Bank Female of the Year Award.

Female trade peaked at 2,200gns, paid to Andrew and Zara Clarke, Tynan, for the April 2017 Popes Barclay daughter Breaghey Vida. Her dam is the Kilbride Farm Comber daughter Breaghey Golden Girl. This second prize winner joins Kingsley Bell’s Drumearn Herd at Aughnacloy.

Next best at 2,000gns was the fourth placed Slieve Croob Izzie bred by Philip Robb, Ballynahinch. This July 2017 born heifer was sired by Banwy Wonderboy, and is out of Castlemount Angela 2.

Results from the showring:

Bull, born between 15/03/17 and 22/08/17 – 1, and male champion, Kenneth Veitch, Margaret Adams Ivor by Drumearn Flame; 2, and reserve male champion, David Carson, Gurteen Iceman by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Patrick McBrien, Carrickbeg Ironman by Delfur T-Bone.

Female, born between 29/11/16 and 20/02/17 – 1, female and supreme champion, Wesley Abraham, Cleenagh Ivy by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, Stephen Millar, Glenock Miss Ireland 2 by Kilbride Farm Delboy; 3, Stephen Millar, Glenock Miss Ireland 1 by Kilbride Farm Delboy.

Female, born between 11/04/17 and 05/10/17 – 1, reserve female and reserve supreme champion, Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Isobel by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, Andrew Clarke, Breaghey Vida by Popes Barclay; 3, William and Keith Stubbs, Rehall Ivory by Omorga Baldwin.