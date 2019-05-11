Heifer up for grabs in raffle

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club is organising a charity raffle in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the NI Children’s Hospice.

The prize is a pedigree Charolais heifer generously donated by Will, Eleanor and Joseph Short from Beragh, County Tyrone. The February 2018 Woodpark Olivia was sired by Deeside Gulliver ET, who has bred bulls up to £16,000 and is out of the Dam Woodpark Freckles sired by Jupiter.

The prize heifer

The Woodpark pedigree prefix was founded by James Short in 1935 with Aberdeen Angus and Shorthorns. His grandson Will Short said: “We are delighted that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the NI Children’s Hospice are the Charolais Club’s chosen charity for 2019 as the NI Children’s Hospice is very close to our hearts.

“Living in a rural community we are fully aware of the vital service that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and NI Children’s Hospice provides, and we are pleased to donate Woodpark Olivia or cash equivalent as a prize in the charity raffle.”

Club chairman David Connolly thanked the Short family for their generous donation. “The vital services that both these causes provide to families is exceptional. So, I just hope everyone supports our raffle to raise as much money as possible.”

Tickets are priced at £5 each or five for £20. The winning ticket will be drawn at the end of 2019.

Woodpark Olivia will be visiting a number of the provincial agricultural shows over the next few months – commencing with the Balmoral Show, Armagh, Omagh, Castlewellan, Clogher Valley and Fermanagh County Show. Tickets will be on sale at these events and are also available at the club’s show and sale in Swatragh on 31st May 2019 and in Dungannon on 1st November 2019. Tickets will also be available from NI Charolais Club committee members.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides a helicopter emergency medical service, and responds to seriously ill or injured patients, seven days a week, for twelve hours a day.

From its base near Lisburn, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland can reach any part of the province in approximately twenty-five minutes. Its primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma, by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is a local charity providing specialist respite, symptom management and end of life palliative care to over 300 infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses both in the family home and in the Children’s Hospice in Newtownabbey.

It supports children and their families through a range of services.

These services include end of life care, care at home, respite breaks, where children and families can come and enjoy tailored activities in a safe environment with specially trained staff on hand at all times and care for the whole family.

So, dig deep everyone and support these two wonderful charities.