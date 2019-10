Heifers sell to £1,180 at Armoy Mart

228 head of cattle were offered for sale last Monday night and trade was steady for the mostly strong cattle on sale.

Steers sold to £1,150, heifers sold to £1,180 and fat cows topped at £920.

STEERS

Ballymoney producer, Limousin, 600kgs £1,150, 640kgs £1,045, 690kgs £1,130, 650kgs £1,100. Martinstown producer, Charolais, 410kgs £800. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 360kgs £725. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 480kgs £965, 470kgs £920, 480kgs £930, 470kgs £910, 500kgs £910, 515kgs £940. Martinstown producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £930. Loughguile producer, Charolais, 480kgs £880. Bushmills producer, Simmental, 600kgs £1,100, 660kgs £1,140. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £945, 590kgs £955, 515kgs £940, 550kgs £945. Stranocum producer, Limousin, 590kgs £1,070, 570kgs £1,050, 570kgs £1,065, 550kgs £975, 530kgs £950, 530kgs £995. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 500kgs, £980, 470kgs £870. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £855. Banbridge producer, Belgian Blue, 600kgs £1,000, 580kgs £1,045, 500kgs £950. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £825, 480kgs £895, 460kgs £800. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,025, 610kgs £1,040. Mallusk producer, Hereford, 700kgs £1,105, 700kgs £1,025. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 600kgs £980.

HEIFERS

Ballyvoy producers, 470kgs £860, 490kgs £850, 460kgs £825, 500kgs £900. Ballycastle producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 500kgs £885. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 360kgs £660, 400kgs £700, 400kgs £700, 370kgs £670. Armoy producer, Limousin, 400kgs £730. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 370kgs £730. Glenann producer, Charolais, 430kgs £800, 450kgs £800, 390kgs £770. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 405kgs £760, 400kgs £700. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 600kgs £1,180. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 300kgs £530, 290kgs £530.

FAT COWS

Cushendall producer, Limousin, 700kgs £920. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 500kgs £550, 560kgs £620. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 630kgs £750. Armoy producer, Limousin, 630kgs £700. Ballymoney producer, Holstein, 700kgs £835.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.