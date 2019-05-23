Heifers sell to £1,265 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A smaller entry of stock on show week with the exception of dropped calves.

Prices held firm and even increased on the week.

More heavy heifers around selling to £1,265 followed by £1,190 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Bullocks topped at £1,295 for a Limousin from Ballykeel.

Blue bullocks sold to £1,115 from Katesbridge.

Weanlings cleared up to £900 for an Aberdeen Angus from Begney.

A pen of female weanlings from Legananny sold to £780 for 326k, £750 for 324k and £750 for 310k.

Dropped calves sold to £365 for four Simmental bulls from Derrylecka.

A Limousin bull from Seafin sold at £360.

Aberdeen Angus bulls from Gransha South sold to £300.

DROPPED CALVES

Derrylecka farmer: pen of Simmental bulls and heifers, £365, £360, £340, £300, £265 and £200 etc. Seafin farmer: Limousin bull £360. Gransha South farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £300. Lissize farmer: £290. Downpatrick farmer: Simmental bull £285, Montbeliarde bulls £280 and £235. Dromara farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £245 and £210. Cabra farmer: Hereford bulls £230, £205 and £200. Rathfriland farmer: 3 Montbeliarde heifers £225 each and 2 Montbeliarde heifers at £200 each.

WEANLINGS

Dromore farmer: 416k at £810, 436k at £850, 380k at £765, 322k at £680. Poyntzpass farmer: 310k at £650 twice, 364k at £700, 278k at £550. Castlewellan farmer: 464k at £900. Legananny farmer: 362k at £780, 324k at £750, 310k at £700, 304k at £685, 334k at £680, 328k at £640. Lisburn farmer: 386k at £775, 360k at £720. Gilford farmer: 318k at £680.

HEIFERS

Kilkeel farmer: 670k at £1,190, 710k at £1265. Ballykeel farmer: 606k at £1,140. Dromara farmer: 450k at £875, 456k at £910, 404k at £825, 362k at £690. Begney farmer: 486k at £875. Katesbridge farmer: 620k at £1140, 538k at £950, 494k at £935. Tandragee farmer: 484k at £860, 444k at £825, 450k at £800, 430k at £750.

FAT COWS AND BULLS

Mayobridge farmer: 968k bull at £1,370, 732k fat cow, £805, 616k at £725, 670k at £690, 608k at £650, 560k at £620 etc.

BULLOCKS

Ballykeel farmer: 720k at £1,295. Katesbridge farmer: 614k at £1,115, 576k at £1,065, 600k at £1,000, 500k at £900. Begney farmer: 572k at £1,070. Dromara farmer: 448k at £930, 46k at £890, 424k at £750, 360k at £725.

Friesian bullocks from £600 to £670.

A better trade for fat and breeding ewes was offset by a lesser trade for fat lambs.

325 lambs sold to £90 for 28k from Downpatrick.

Some very heavy lambs, ie 28k at £85, 24.5k at £84.50 and 24k at £84.

Fat ewes sold to £110 for eight from a Rathfriland farm with £108 paid to a Seapatrick farmer.

Ewes with two lambs at foot sold to £192.

LAMBS

Newcastle farmer: 21k at £80. Donaghmore farmer: 22k at £84 and 20k at £75. Garvaghy farmer: 22k at £84. Hilltown farmer: 22k at £82. Castlewellan farmer: 19.9k at £78. Dromara farmer: 21k at £78. Downpatrick farmer: 28k at £90. Ballynahinch farmer: 28k at £85. Dromara farmer: 24.5k at £84.50. Hilltown farmer: 24k at £84. Bryansford farmer: 23.9k at £84. Dysart farmer: 25k at £84. Kilkeel farmer: 23.5k at £84.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer: £110 and £90. Seapatrick farmer: £108. Ballyroney farmer: £94. Keady farmer: £90. Saintfield farmer: £86. Ballynahinch farmer: £85. Lisnacree farmer: £84.