Heifers sell to £1,330 at Kilrea Mart

An entry of 420 lambs on Monday, July 22 met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £77 and to 3.52 per kg.

Lambs

Local farmer, 19.5k, £68.70 (352); Limavady farmer, 19k, £66.20 (348); Ballymena farmer, 21k, £70 (333), 21.5k, £70.80 (329); J Higgins, Garvagh, 22k, £72.40 (329); F McKinney, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £73.50 (327), 21.5k, £70 (326); O McIlvar, Aghadowey, 22k, £72 (327); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £75 (326); J Adams, Coleraine, 22k, £71.80 (326); Ballymena farmer, 22.5k, £73.40 (326); Ballycastle farmer, 21k, £68 (324).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Cross bred ewes to £96.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Wednesday, July 24: A good entry of 140 fat cow, suckler and store stock met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,135, heifers sold to £1,330 and fat cows sold £1,280.

Fat cows: (Flying trade -more required)

G R Wallace, Kilrea, 610k Charolais £940 (154); S Bellingham, Ballymoney, 850k Limousin £1,280 (151); W I Smyth, Limavady, 710k Blonde d’Aquitaine £940 (132); A Andrews, Castlerock, 560k Belgian Blue £670 (120); Drumahoe farmer, 640k Belgian Blue £820 (128), 670k, £805 (120); B McAuley, Bushmills, 550k Friesian £635 (116) and S McFarlane, Dungiven, 600k Charolais £710 (118), 640k Simmental £740 (116).

Suckler stock

M Nesbitt, Upperlands, Hereford second calver and Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,360; R Shiels, Garvagh, Simmental cow with Simmental bull calf at foot to £1,320.

Heifers

Drumahoe farmer, 400k Aberdeen Angus £825 (206), 410k Charolais £815 (199), 470k, £920 (196), 390k, £760 (195), 390k Aberdeen Angus £735 (189), 380k Limousin £715 (188); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 470k Limousin £930 (198), 460k, £850 (185); S McFarlane, Dungiven, 550k Shorthorn beef £1,090 (198); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 330k Charolais £650 (197).

Steers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 260k Charolais £640 (246), 320k, £670 (209), 340k, £660 (194); M Keatley, Magherafelt, 480k Limousin £930 (194); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Charolais £975 (191) and S Patterson, Limavady, 550k Belgian Blue £1,045 (190).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons L