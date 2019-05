Heifers sell to £1,335 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 430 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, May 25 sold in a steady trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 190 heifers maintained a very strong trade for all classes.

Good quality heavy heifers selling from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos for a 606k Limousin at £1,335 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £216 for 526k Limousin at £1,135 from a Keady farmer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £190 to £240 per 100 kilos for 440k Charolais at £1055 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for a 408k Charolais at £875 from a Clough farmer.

Good quality lightweight heifers sold from £200 to £242 for 390k Charolais at £955 from a Crossmaglen farmer. Second quality heifers sold from £170 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Killeavy farmer 606k, £1,335 £220.00; Keady farmer 526k, £1,135 £216.00; Armagh farmer 640k, £1,335, £209.00; Armagh farmer 598k, £1,245, £208.00; Armagh farmer 524k, £1,085, £207.00; Armagh farmer 636k, £1,295, £204.00; Keady farmer 516k, £1,045, £203.00 and Portadown farmer 680k, £1,355, £199.00.

Middleweight heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 440k, £1,055, £240.00; Clough farmer 408k, £875, £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 428k, £915, £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 416k, £885, £213.00; Clough farmer 490k, £1,005, £205.00; Keady farmer 434k, £885, £204.00; Crossmaglen farmer 420k, £855, £204.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 406k, £825, £203.00.

Lightweight heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 394k, £955, £242.00; Crosssmaglen farmer 332k, £795, £239.00; Crossmaglen farmer 396k, £935, £236.00; Keady farmer 370k, £815, £220.00; Keady farmer 352k, £775, £220.00; Crossmaglen farmer 364k, £795, £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 384k, £835, £217.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 376k, £815, £217.00.

BULLOCKS

The 100 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £190 to £217 per 100 kilos for 706k Limousin at £1,555 from a Hilltown producer. Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £215 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1,405 for a Hilltown farmer.

Middleweight steers sold from £185 to £209 per 100 kilos for 466k Limousin at £975 from a Annaghmore farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Hilltown farmer 706k, £1,535, £217.00; Hilltown farmer 654k, £1,405, £215.00; Hilltown farmer 598k, £1,275, £213.00; Clough farmer 620k, £1,275, £206.00; Keady farmer 524k, £1,075, £205.00; Hilltown farmer 638k, £1,305, £205.00; Hilltown farmer 604k, £1,235, £204.00; Gilford farmer 528k, £1,075, £204.00 and Coalisland farmer 558k, £1,135 £203.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 466k, £975, £209.00; Annaghmore farmer 470k, £975, £207.00; Keady farmer 500k, £1,025, £205.00; Keady farmer 490k, £985, £201.00; Annaghmore farmer 500k, £995, £199.00; Loughbrickland farmer 460k, £915, £199.00; Loughbrickland farmer 470k, £915, £195.00; Keady farmer 404k, £785, £194.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 466k, £905, £194.00.

WEANLINGS

The 120 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good demand with good quality heifers selling from £200 to £269 for 290k Limousin at £780 from a Keady producer followed by £264 per 100 kilos for a 222k Charolais at £580 from a Banbridge farmer.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £307 per 100 kilos for 280k Limousin at £860 from a Keady farmer followed by £300 per 100 kilos for 240k Limousin at £720 from a Crumlin farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £274 per 100 kilos for 438k Limousin at £1,200 from a Loughgilly farmer followed by £236 per 100 kilos for a 460k Limousin at £1,100 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgilly farmer 438k £1200 £274.00; Loughgilly farmer 466k £1100 £236.00; Dromara farmer 406k £785 £193.00; Dromore farmer 426k £810 £2190.00; Dromara farmer 420k £800 £190.00;

Light male weanlings

Keady farmer 280k, £860, £307.00; Crumlin farmer 240k, £720, £300.00; Lisburn farmer 238k, £680, £286.00; Crumlin farmer 242k, £690, £285.00; Keady farmer 322k, £920, £286.00; Loughgilly farmer 384k, £1,000, £260.00; Lisburn farmer 302k, £780, £258.00; Keady farmer 362k, £930, £257.00 and Armagh farmer 370k, £835, £226.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 290k, £780, £269.00; Banbridge farmer 220k, £580, £264.00; Newry farmer 266k, £690, £259.00; Keady farmer 308k, £800, £260.00; Newry farmer 262k, £650, £248.00; Newry farmer 318k, £755, £237.00; Milford farmer 324k, £760, £235.00; Newry farmer 324k, £790, £231.00 and Newry farmer 342k, £790, £231.00.

Suckler outfits to £1,450, £1,400 and £1,300 with several more outfits from £1,000 to £1,200 each.