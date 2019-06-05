Heifers sell to £1,470 at Omagh Mart

Less store and beef cattle on offer whilst a large entry of dropped calves sold to a new record top price of £680 for a Charolais bull calf.

Heifers

Kesh farmer 455k, £1,090; 400k, £950; 415k, £950, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 455k, £1,065; 355k, £780, Peter McCullagh, Greencastle 425k, £985; 435k, £895, M McCullagh, Plumbridge 470k, £1,000, J McAleer, Dromore 420k, £880; 415k, £875; 325k, £745; 590k, £1,145, P Gormley, Drumquin 465k, £965, L Barton, 410k, £845, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 365k, £935; 330k, £755, A Gillen, Formil 400k, £950; 385k, £875; 355k, £765, D McNulty, Trillick 540k, £1,100, A Corrigan, Fintona 560k, £1,135; 570k, £1,150; 670k, £1,310; 775k, £1,470 and M Begley, Creggan 490k, £970.

Bullocks

M Colton, Dromore 400k, £950; 380k, £895, Carrickmore farmer 400k, £955; 430k, £1,000; 405k, £945; 475k, £1,055, T McKinley, Beragh 465k, £960, A Gillen, Formil 505k, £1,040, M McCance, Omagh 500k, £1,010, B McCullagh, Drumlea 515k, £1,040, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 660k, £1,270; 685k, £1,275; 675k, £1,270, R T Sproule, Strabane 565k, £1,100; 530k, £1,045 and P T McMenamin, Leglands 360k, £775.

Fat cows

D Gillan, Garvagh 520k, £183; 580k, £164, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 700k, £179, Loane Partners, Kesh 630k, £174, L McQuaid, Irvinestown 670k, £165, S McCann, Altamuskin 670k, £165; 610k, £159; 580k, £157, William Irvine, Ederney 600k, £156, P J Keenan, Greencastle 690k, £154; 720k, £147, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 610k, £153 and P Gormley, Drumquin 560k, £153.

Friesian cows

N Kee, Trillick 940k, £135 (£1,269), D. Downey, Dungannon 600k, £127, R and D Laird, Strabane 660k, £122, C Dixon, Sixmilecross 640k, £122, D Hamilton, Donemana 580k, £122, A Anderson, Newtownstewart 880k, £121; 830k, £118, B McBride, Trillick 640k, £118 and B Stewart, Castlederg 670k, £118.

Fat bulls

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 1,140k, £143 and Loane Partners, Kesh 1,200k, £136.

Dropped calves

B Cooper, Castlederg £680 Charolais bull, C. Bradley, Dromore £525 Charolais bull, R Fraser, Kesh £460 Charolais bull, D Armstrong, Sixmilecross £420; £405 and £390 Aberdeen Angus bulls, N Kee, Trillick £415 and £400 Limousin bulls; £360 Limousin heifer, L Logue, Trillick £395 Limousin bull, A Ruthledge, Fintona £390 and £385 Hereford bulls, B McBride, Trillick £375 Charolais heifer, L McCarney, Seskinore £360 Belgian Blue heifer, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Hughes, Dromore £360 Simmental bull and W H Cummings, Castlederg £350 Belgian Blue bull.

Weanlings

P J Logan, Newtownbutler £835 Limousin heifer; £640 Simmental heifer, Kesh farmer, £780 Limousin bull, J P O’Neill, Strabane £630 Hereford bull, R Keatley, Aghyaran £650 Belgian Blue bull, R Robb, Castlederg £650 Friesian bull and H Lecky, Castlederg £625 Limousin bull.