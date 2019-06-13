Heifers sell to 1.83ppk for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on June 10, 2019 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at 1.90ppk for a 550kg Belgian Blue and heifers to 1.83ppk for a 520kg Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.46ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ballygullam farmer 550kg Belgian Blue £1,045 (1.90ppk), Dundrum farmer 556kg Limousin £1,040 (1.86ppk), Ballygullam farmer 596kg Belgian Blue £1,050 (1.76ppk), 670kg Hereford £1,150 and 584kg Belgian Blue £1,000.

Bullocks 200-499kg

Tullymurry farmer 272kg Saler £670 (2.46ppk), 324kg Saler £800, 320kg Saler £745, 318kg Saler £715 (2.25ppk), Saintfield farmer 294kg Limousin £660 (2.25ppk), 384kg Limousn £830 (2.16ppk), Ballydugan farmer 338kg Saler £715 (2.12ppk), Dromara farmer 408kg Limousin £845 (2.07ppk), Lisnamaul farmer 416kg Shorthorn £550 (2.07ppk), 290kg Shorthorn £580 (2.00ppk), Dromara farmer 402kg Belgian Blue £800 (1.99ppk), Loughinisland farmer 358kg Shorthorn £680 (1.91ppk)and Newry farmer 384kg Limousin £680 (1.77ppk) and 354kg Limousin £620 (1.75ppk).

Heifers 200-500kg plus

Glassdrummond farmer 352kg Limousin £790 (2.12ppk), Dromara farmer 412kg Limousin £820 (1.99ppk), 374kg Limousin £735 (1.97ppk), Ardglass farmer 256kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £495 (1.93ppk), Downpatrick farmer 356kg Charolais £670 (1.88ppk), Ardglass farmer 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £545 (1.88ppk), Ballee farmer 520kg Aberdeen Angus £960 (1.83ppk) and Ardglass farmer 400kg, £720 (1.80ppk) and 264kg Limousin £485 (1.71ppk).

At sheep sale Saturday, June 8 trade was steady with good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £96.20, fat ewes sold to £118.50 and light weight lambs sold to £4.36ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Rossglass farmer 22kg, £96.20, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £96.00, Annalong farmer 23kg, £96.00, Strangford farmer 26kg, £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £95.20, Dromara farmer 25kg, £95.20, Loughinisland farmer 24kg, £95.00, Ballyhossett farmer 24kg, £95.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £95.00, Comber farmer 23kg, £95.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £94.20, Kilclief farmer 24kg, £94.20, Killyleagh farmer 24kg, £94.00, Clough farmer 23kg, £94.00, Ballynoe farmer 22kg, £93.80, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £93.80, Ballydonety farmer 24kg, £93.80, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £93.50, Castlewellan farmer 25kg, £93.00, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £93.00, Seaforde farmer 24kg, £93.00, Kilclief farmer 23kg, £92.50, Drumaness farmer 26kg, £92.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £92.00, Woodgrange farmer 22kg, £91.00, Ballyward farmer 25kg, £91.00 and Drumaness farmer 21kg, £89.50.

FAT EWES

Lissoid farmer £118.50 and £96.00, Loughinisland farmer £94.00, Ballynahinch farmer £86.00, Clough farmer £85.00, Downpatrick farmer £85.00, Castlewellan farmer £84.00, Glassdrummond farmer £84.00 and Killyleagh farmer £83.00.

Breeding ewes and lambs from Annalong farmer sold to £295.