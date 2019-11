Heifers sell to £1185 for 610kgs at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller entry on offer sold to a firm trade therefore resulting in a complete clearance.

Fat cows: J J Morris, Glenhull 775kgs £143, 685kgs £138, 660kgs £117, 620kgs £118, 700kgs £121; N J Black, Carnargan 855kgs £139; W J Houston, Donemana 715kgs £140, 635kgs £115. S P McBride, Cranagh 750kgs £127 and J F McHugh Castlederg 560kgs £134.

Bullock and bull prices: J C Sayers, Donemana 590kgs £1190, 510kgs £880; R J Matthewson, Killymore 630kgs £1125, 445kgs £900, 530kgs £960, 570kgs £1090; N J Black, Carnargan 600kgs £1090. N Hill, Glenock 555kgs £1065, 520kgs £1005. W J McCay, Castlederg 495kgs £910, 425kgs £870, 515kgs £875, 485kgs £870, 455kgs £845, 435kgs £800. P S McDonald, Mountfield 720kgs £1145.

Heifer prices: C A Armstrong, Dromore 610kgs £1185, 620kgs £1170, 585kgs £1135; P S McDonald, Mountfield 620kgs £1085; G Snodgrass, Sion Mills 505kgs £1000, 565kgs £995, 490kgs £980 and £900, 535kgs £890, 495kgs £890; W J McCay, Castlederg 580kgs £955; T O'Neill, Strabane 455kgs £870 and £820, 420kgs £815, 405kgs £765; J G Sayers, Donemana 530kgs £800, 520kgs £785 and £780, 455kgs £750; C Doherty, Strabane 375kgs £715 and C Logue Castlederg 295kgs £700, 330kgs £685, 310kgs £675 and £600.

Sheep prices: A McKelvey 24.3kgs £75.80; K McNamee 23.75kgs £75.50; D McIlwaine 25.8kgs £75.50; A McKelvey 23.8kgs £74.80; Wm Beattie 25kgs £74; P McConnell 27.80kgs £73.50; J Brogan 24kgs £73.50; I McCrea 21.25kgs £73.50; C Pollock 25.2kgs £72.50; P McConnell 26.6kgs £72.20; I McCrea 22.8kgs £72; L Pollock 25kgs £72 and G Lecky 23.5kgs £72.