Heifers sell to £1200 for 585k at Omagh Mart

A small pre-Christmas show for stores and a large entry of calves.

Heifers

O McElvogue, Cabragh 525k £1120, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 585k £1200, 550k £1110; 565k £1130, P McGinley, Eskra 535k £1050; 445k £955; 435k £900; 450k £910, D Palmer, Gortaclare 595k £1165; 515k £1000, J Robinson, Donemana 515k £1000, T McCarroll, Eskra 405k £950, R Hopper, Cookstown 485k £1030, McConnell Brothers, Gortin 470k £990; 490k £990 and R J Rankin, Castlederg 500k £1005; 470k £940.

Bullocks

C O’Hagan, Eskra 635k £1350; 555k £1105, B and J Hasson, Ervey 550k £1140; 645k £1280, C Cullinan, Fintona 600k £1240, G Fyffe, Omagh 530k £1085; 720k £1370; 575k £1135, P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 620k £1245; 520k £1035, S McCabe, Seskinore 540k £1090; 520k £1045, W Browne, Clanabogan 440k £930, O McCallan, Drumnakilly 400k £850, N Melaugh, Strabane 475k £965 and D McCabe, Seskinore 485k £985.

Fat cows

P McCrossan, Drumquin 760k £158, V McConnell, Knockmoyle 730k £140, B Stewart, Castlederg 560k £139, N Melaugh, Strabane 700k £137, D Millar, Strabane 700k £135, G Devine, Douglas Bridge 560k £135 and I Bradley, Dromore 650k £132.

Weanlings

Paul Slane, Carrickmore £745 Charolais bull; £645 Charolais heifer, R Wauchope, Strabane £750 Limousin heifer, Willmount Farms £590 Belgian Blue bulls (2); £560 Simmental bull, Ed Teague, Dromore £560 Charolais heifer, K Timoney, Leglands £585 Aberdeen Angus bull, G Hawkes, Omagh £585 Aberdeen Angus bull and L Monaghan, Ederney £560 Charolais bull.

Dropped calves

Jas McFarland, Omagh £390 Belgian Blue bull, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £380 and £340 Simmental bulls, S J Carson, Fyfin £375 Hereford bull; £310 Hereford heifer, B McBride, Trillick £375 Belgian Blue bull, K Timoney, Leglands £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McHugh, Castlederg £345 and £335 Aberdeen Angus bulls, H Patterson, Dromore £340 Limousin bull; £310 Limousin heifer, L McCarney, Seskinore £305 Belgian Blue heifer, M Aiken, Drumquin £335 Limousin bull and R Fleming, Gorticastle £2985 Friesian bulls (2).