Heifers selling to £1,270 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good solid entry of cattle sold to a top price of £1,285 and £175 per 100kgs for fat cows.

Heifers selling to £1,270 and £840 over weight while bullocks sold to £1,140 and £570 over weight.

Fat cows: W D Campbell, Plumbridge 600kgs, £175; Ms M J Conn, Donemana 800kgs, £161; A Patterson, Newtownstewart 660kgs, £152, 600kgs, £111; W Buchanan, Drumquin 680kgs, £144; G McCrea, Newtownstewart 670kgs, £134 and M Kee, Douglas Bridge 540kgs, £116.

Heifer prices: W McKean, Sion Mills 430kgs, £1,270, 550kgs, £1,100, 530kgs, £940; Derek Clarke, Ballymagorry 620kgs, £1,190; G Kee, Douglas Bridge 590kgs, £1,165, 540kgs, £995; S Jones, Omagh 590kgs, £1,140, 570kgs, £1,120, 540kgs, £1,080, 550kgs, £1,080, £970 and £940, 505kgs, £960, 490kgs, £940, 510kgs, £885; A Dolan, Castlederg 480kgs, £1,030; W Buchanan, Drumquin 530kgs, £900; A O'Carolan, Castlederg 430kgs, £840 and T Fyffe, Archill 440kgs, £815, 370kgs, £725, 320kgs, £720.

Bullock and bull prices: Derek Clarke, Ballymagorry 580kgs, £1,140, W T Boyd, Strabane 550kgs, £1,120 and £1,080, 530kgs, £1,005; A Dolan, Castlederg 530kgs, £1,065; D McCaffrey, Drumquin 500kgs, £940 and £900, 520kgs, £920, 540kgs, £895, 470kgs, £855. D Smyth, Donemana 410kgs, £835, 420kgs, £795, 410kgs, £790. M Lynch, Omagh 390kgs, £805, 320kgs, £695. T Davis, Strabane 420kgs, £800.

Sheep sale: R Scott 23.50kgs, £95; R Pollock 22.9kgs, £94; G McFarland 23.6kgs, £93.50; E Darragh 25kgs, £93; L McFarland 22.30kgs, £91.50.

Fat ewes: R Pollock £100, £86 and £60; W A Patterson £100, £80 and £75; P McCrory £82 and G McFarland £75.