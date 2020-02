Heifers selling to £1225 at Newtownstewart Mart

Increased numbers on offer once again sold to a very solid trade with heifers selling to £1225 £610 over £1 while bullocks sold to £1180 and £640 over £1.

Fat cows to £168.

Heifer prices: T R Crawford Droit 615kgs £1225, 590kgs £1170, 555kgs £1145, 545kgs £1085, 535kgs £1065, 540kgs £1060, 525kgs £1040, 490kgs £1030, 470kgs £1000, 445kgs £900. W J A Houston Donemana 630kgs £1150, 545kgs £1080, 575kgs £1045. I N Kee Douglas Bridge 640kgs £1070, 495kgs £1055, 500kgs £980, 510kgs £950, 480kgs £940. A Armstrong Dromore 555kgs £1050, 530kgs £1040, 510kgs £975, 525kgs £945. C Armstrong Dromore 510kgs £885; E Ginn Ederney 470kgs £1020, B D Conway Donemana 475kgs £990, 410kgs £855; R Kerrigan Donemana 535kgs £930, 400kgs £780; a Gortin farmer 380kgs £775 and C P Kelly Claudy 285kgs £700.

Smaller heifers sold up to £285 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: M Flanagan New Buildings 570kgs £1180, 595kgs £1140, 565kgs £1060; R Pinkerton Omagh 570kgs £1165, 540kgs £1115 and £1050, 550kgs £1025, 495kgs £930; N McCrea Ballymagorry 565kgs £1145, 515kgs £990, 530kgs £985, 485kgs £940; C Armstrong Dromore 505kgs £1145; E Ginn Ederney 500kgs £1120; D McKinley Grange 560kgs £1105; B McCrory Donemana 550kgs £1070; R Kerrigan Donemana460kgs £940, 515kgs £990, 530kgs £985, 425kgs £915, 440kgs £905; M Kelly Artigarvan 400kgs £895, 385kgs £830, 360kgs £845 and £800,355kgs £760.

Fat cows: An Omagh farmer 630kgs £168; a Douglas Bridge farmer 640kgs £167; B McCrory Donemana 675kgs £146 and R Buchanan Drumquin 570kgs £148, 765kgs £118.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £85 to £112.

Sheep sale: Hogget prices - D Dunbar 26.60kgs £101; I Frazer 30kgs £100, R Baxter 24.7kgs £99; W Shannon 25kgs £97; W J Doherty 21kgs £97; G McFarland 23.7kgs £95.50; W Taylor 25.9kgs £90; P McFarland 23kgs £90; R McFarland 23kgs £89 and S Brogan 21.8kgs £86.

Fat ewes sold from £42 to £100.