Heifers selling to £1395 at Newtownstewart Mart

The last sale of 2019 saw a good supply of cattle selling to a fantastic trade with bullocks selling to £1360 £665 over £1 and £245 per 100kgs while heifers sold to £1395, £690 over £1 and £224 per 100kgs.

Bullock prices: T Harley 635kgs £1300 and £1250, 595kgs £1170; Mark Thornton, Enniskillen 575kgs £1230, 525kgs £1050; R I Henr,y Omagh 595kgs £1170, 610kgs £1120; T Young, Castlederg 540kgs £1100, 605kgs £1010 and £1005; R J Thompson, Castlederg 560kgs £1000, 550kgs £970; Jas Quinn, Donemana 460kgs £920; R O’Neill, Strabane 425kgs £890; a Strabane farmer 485kgs £875; a Gortin farmer 375kgs £860, 340kgs £805 (£237 per 100kgs) 355kgs £750, 335kgs £745 300kgs £685 and G McDonald, Strabane 300kgs £735 ( £245 per 100kgs) 295kgs £695, 290kgs £680, 320kgs £670.

Heifer prices: T Harley, Plumbridge 705kgs £1395, 565kgs £1100 and £1090, 630kgs £1135; W J Houston, Donemana 690kgs £1285, 590kgs £1180, 620kgs £1065; A Armstrong, Dromore 615kgs £1220, 575kgs £1165, 620kgs £1160; 590kgs £1150 and £1130, 580kgs £1060; M S Armstrong, Dromore 480kgs £880, 515kgs £860; Jas Quinn, Donemana 390kgs £790 and A R Millar Sion Mills 415kgs £765.

Fat bulls: R O’Neill, Strabane 1085kgs £1170; D K Smyth Donemana 930kgs £1085, 1005kgs £1065 and M Thornton Enniskillen 440kgs £715, 635kgs £800.

Sheep sale: L McFarland 29.3kgs £90; R Robb 29.1kgs £89; S Allison 26.3kgs £87; 20.4kgs £75.50; W J Giles 28.2kgs £86.50; G McFarland 25.4kgs £86; A Patrick 26.3kgs £85.50; R Scott 24kgs £85.50; P McConnell 25.5kgs £85; T Conway 24kgs £84.50; C McLaughlin 25.7kgs £84.50; R Baxter 24.5kgs £83.50; A Patrick 24.3kgs £83.50; W T Stronge 23kgs £81; R S Moore 22.2kgs £81; D McIlwaine 22.8kgs £81; W Torrens 23.4kgs £80.50 and R Allison 22.5kgs £80.