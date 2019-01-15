Heifers stolen from Co Tyrone field

Police are appealing for information following the theft of cattle from a remote field at Lurganmore Road in the Ballygawley area of County Tyrone.

The two heifers – one black and white, and one black – went missing between the afternoon of Saturday, 5 January and the morning of Monday, 7 January.

The herd number is 634913 and the tag numbers are 820 BAR 6 and 1152 BAR 3.

Constable Brownlow said: “We are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to please contact officers at Dungannon Station on 101 quoting reference 610 14/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”