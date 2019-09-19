Heifers top at £1320 at Dungannon Mart

A smaller entry of stock this week saw a slight improvement in prices with steers selling to £1,325, 745kg Limousin (178.00).

Heifers topped at £1320 745kg Charolais (177.00).

Fat cows cleared to £800 650kg Charolais (123.00).

Dropped calves sold to £385 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £360 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings topped at £870, 420kg Charolais steer (207.00).

Heifer calves cleared to £730, 340kg Simmental (215.00).

STEERS (75)

Steer prices cleared to £1,325, 745kg Limousin (178.00) presented by N Jenkinson, £1275 665kg Limousin (192.00); L Kerr £1185 605kg Limousin (196.00), £1150 595kg Limousin (193.00); R and S Black £1185 625kg Charolais (190.00), £1120 585kg Charolais (192.00), £865 435kg Charolais (199.00); J Black £970 475kg Charolais (204.00), £965 485kg Charolais (200.00); N Kelso £900 455kg Limousin (198.00) and L McElhinney £865 420kg Limousin (206.00), £840 400kg Limousin (210.00).

HEIFERS

A brisker trade foe heifers saw prices peak at £1320 for a 745kg Charolais (177.00) presented by E McCann, £1295 670kg Charolais (193.00), £1275 690kg Charolais (185.00), £1245 650kg Charolais (192.00); J Holland £1050 550kg Limousin (191.00), £960 520kg Charolais (185.00); P Hamill £970 490kg Charolais (198.00); R Newport £960 505kg Limousin (190.00), £950 485kg Limousin (196.00), £945 490kg Limousin (193.00); L McElhinney £940 490kg Limousin (192.00), £850 460kg Limousin (185.00); P Hadden £930 485kg Charolais (192.00), £815 440kg Daq (185.00), £805 405kg Charolais (199.00) and B Holland £915 495kg Charolais (185.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A small entry of dropped calves saw prices peak at £385 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by Donmac Farms, £245 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and F Armstrong £370 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; F and A Donaghy £365 x 2 Limousin bulls; P Woods £300 Sh bull; W Smith £235 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Curry £220 Simmental bull, £200 Simmental bull; Heifer Calves cleared to £360 Belgian Blue heifer presented by W and F Armstrong; Donmac Farms £300 Belgian Blue heifer; S Lappin £245 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Miskimmons £200 x 2 Herefords and W Smith £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS

A similar trade for weanlings this week saw male calves sell to £870 420kg Charolais (207.00) presented by S Timmins; D Barker £775 385kg Limousin (202.00); P Kelly £730 280kg Charolais (259.00), £510 210kg Charolais (242.00), £455 200kg Simmental (222.00); F Dolan £725 360kg Simmental (200.00); K Watters £720 335kg Limousin (214.00), £715 320kg Charolais (223.00), £655 280kg Limousin (235.00), £650 285kg Charolais (227.00), £635 285kg Charolais (222.00); H Givans £715 330kg (217.00), £590 265kg Limousin (221.00); P McKearney £635 250kg Limousin (251.00), £600 275kg Charolais (217.00), £595 245kg Limousin (242.00); M Hughes £565 265kg Limousin (212.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £730 340kg Simmental (215.00) presented by F Dolan; H Givan £715 385kg Limousin (185.00); L Nimmons £560 310kg Limousin (180.00); P McKearney £545 275kg Limousin (198.00), £500 265kg Limousin (189.00) and J Allen £460 x 5 240kg Herefords (190.00).