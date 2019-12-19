Heifers topped at £1165 for 585kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £1250 635kg Charolais (197.00).

While heifers topped at £1165 585kg Charolais (199.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £340 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £280 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings sold to £780 340kg Limousin (230.00) Limousin bull.

While weanling heifers sold to £700 320kg Charolais (218.00).

STEERS

A small entry of steers sold briskly to peak at £1250 635kg Charolais (197.00) presented by R McAllister; L Daly £1160 565kg Limousin (205.00), £1015 525kg Limousin (193.00); E Hetherington £880 395kg Daq (223.00), £830 345kg Limousin (241.00), £800 360kg Limousin (222.00); N Morrow £835 405kg Aberdeen Angus (206.00); B Meenagh £835 370kg Aberdeen Angus (226.00) and S Molloy £720 375kg Charolais (192.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1165 585kg Charolais (199.00) presented by R McAllister, £1020 525kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); S and B Casey £975 530kg Limousin (184.00); P Curran £900 465kg Charolais (184.00), £900 465kg Charolais (194.00), £890 445kg Charolais (200.00) and a Moy producer £800 425kg Simmental (188.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves sold to a height of £340 Limousin bull presented by P McCann, £315 Limousin bull, £290 Limousin bull; P McElvogue £330 Hereford bull; I and S Marshall £320 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Hereford bull, £265 Belgian Blue bull; M McGinley £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; R Donnelly £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Loughran £270 Limousin bull, £250 x 2 Limousin bulls; M Ewing £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; J and A Robinson £250 Simmental bull, £200 Simmental bull; J Stewart £250 Belgian Blue bull; R Crawford £225 Hereford bull and D Bloomfield £200 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £265.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £280 x 3 Aberdeen Angus presented by M McGinley, £210 Hereford heifer; D Bloomfield £265 Belgian Blue heifer; M Ewing £265 Limousin heifer, £235 Limousin heifer; J and A Robinson £250 Simmental heifer; R Donnelly £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Stewart £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer and W Allen £230 Limousin heifer.

WEANLINGS

Weanling prices peaked at £780 for a 340kg Limousin steer (230.00) presented by T D Forbes, £745 300kg Limousin (250.00), £720 250kg Charolais (288.00); G Mitchell £755 330kg Charolais (230.00), £685 310kg Charolais (220.00), £635 280kg Limousin (225.00); P Devlin £665 305kg Charolais (218.00) and V Allen £580 250kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00).

Meanwhile weanlings heifers sold to £700 320kg Charolais (217.00) presented by M Daly, £620 250kg Charolais (245.00); G Mitchell £690 305kg Charolais (225.00), £630 295kg Charolais (215.00), £625 270kg Charolais (231.00), £620 300kg Charolais (205.00), £600 270kg Charolais (221.00)l T D Patterson £630 320kg Limousin (197.00), £600 265kg Simmental (225.00); P Devlin £595 295kg Charolais (200.00), £585 295kg Charolais (199.00); S Molloy £560 270kg Charolais (208.00); M Hackett £505 230kg Charolais (217.00) and M Daly £465 x 2 210kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00).