Heifers topped at £1185 for 620kg at Dungannon Mart

More stock needed to met demand with steers selling to £1310 710kg Limosuin (185.00).

Heifers topped at £1185 620kg Charolais (191.00).

Dropped calves sold to £410 Limosuin bull and heifer calves sold to £360 Hereford heifer.

Weanlings sold to £870 360kg Charolais steer (243.00).

Weanling heifers to £840 390kg Limosuin (215.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1310 710kg Limosuin (185.00) presented by E and S Boland; N Elliott £1295 695kg Aberdeen Angus (186.00); H Quinn £1205 615kg Charolais (196.00), £830 425kg Limosuin (195.00); W Armstrong £1095 540kg Limosuin (203.00), £1065 455kg Limosuin (234.00), £1015 430kg Limosuin (236.00), £1005 455kg Charolais (221.00), £935 440kg Aberdeen Angus (213.00), £890 375kg Charolais (237.00); A Kyle £1040 545kg Aberdeen Angus (191.00), £1035 535kg Aberdeen Angus (194.00); H Jameson £1030 495kg Charolais (208.00); P Grimley £990 520kg Limosuin (190.00); M Patterson £980 475kg Charolais (206.00); Riverview Farms £930 450kg Simmental (207.00), £925 390kg Charolais (237.00), £890 370kg Charolais (241.00), £880 355kg Limosuin (248.00), £870 385kg Limosuin (226.00), £865 430kg Shorthorn beef (201.00); A Patterson £900 395kg Charolais (228.00), £760 305kg Charolais (249.00), £630 250kg Limosuin (252.00) and J McCreery £820 320kg Simmental (256.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1185 620kg Charolais (191.00) presented by D Conlon; J and J Livestock £1140 520kg Charolais (219.00), £1035 465kg Charolais (223.00), £1035 510kg Charolais (203.00), £870 445kg Limosuin (196.00); E Smith £1095 530kg Charolais (207.00), £1050 500kg Charolais (210.00); W McCavish £1015 505kg Limosuin (201.00), £980 470kg Limosuin (209.00), £880 455kg Limosuin (193.00), £845 395kg Limosuin (214.00) and M and A Daly £990 515kg Limosuin (192.00), £940 475kg Limosuin (198.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100)

An excellent trade for all classes of calves sold to a height of £410 Limosuin bull presented by M Ewing, £345 Limosuin bull; P Woods £410 Fleckvieh bull, £310 Shorthorn bull; P McElvogue £400 Hereford bull; W Smith £315 Hereford bull, £210 Limosuin bull; S McAlister £300 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £250 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Hereford bull; S Glasgow £290 Limosuin bull, £225 Limosuin bull; G Condy £240 x 2 Hereford bulls; M Cush £240 Fleckvieh bull; A Watson £220 Aberdeen Angus bull; Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £280; Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £360 Hereford presented by P McElvogue; M Bloomer £345 Limosuin heifer, £275 Limosuin heifer; S McAlister £330 Belgian Blue heifer, £235 Belgian Blue heifer, £210 Belgian Blue heifer; S McMullan £320 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £245 Limosuin heifer; M Ewing £285 x 2 Limosuin heifers, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Limosuin heifer, £235 Limosuin heifer; W Smith £270 Hereford heifer, £250 Hereford heifer, £210 Limosuin heifer; G Condy £220 Hereford heifer and D Bloomfield £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS

An excellent demand for all classes of stock saw male calves sell to £870 360kg Charolais (243.00) presented by E Mullan; P Harper £750 260kg Limosuin (287.00), £710 260kg Limosuin (275.00), £670 260kg Belgian Blue (255.00); A Ferguson £740 335kg Charolais (220.00), £715 300kg Charolais (238.00); J Weir £715 310kg Aberdeen Angus (231.00), £645 235kg Charolais (272.00); D Canavan £695 310kg Daq (223.00); I Boyd 625 275kg Limosuin (225.00); Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £840 390kg Limosuin (215.00) presented by T Singleton, £810 360kg Limosuin (225.00); K Barnes £780 330kg Charolais (236.00), £735 290kg Charolais (253.00), £710 285kg Charolais (250.00); E Mullan £770 325kg Limosuin (236.00), £610 265kg Limosuin (228.00); D Canavan £755 295kg Daq (253.00); J Jameson £730 305kg Simmental (237.00), £720 295kg Simmental (246.00); I and A Agnew £660 310kg Charolais (214.00), £585 255kg Charolais (228.00), £570 265kg Belgian Blue (213.00) and K Watson £560 275kg Belgian Blue (205.00), £480 230kg Charolais (208.00).