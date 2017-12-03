Help sought for hamper scheme

Farming and rural charity, Rural Support, and local wind energy company, Simple Power, are launching their fifth annual ‘Christmas Hamper Scheme’ aimed at helping farming and rural families in need this festive season.

Rural Support and Simple Power are encouraging local food and drink producers to lend a helping hand, by kindly donating suitable hamper items and making a difference this Christmas.

With this support, the team hope to match last year’s total of 120 hampers and ensure they each are packed with treats and local goods.

Rural Support’s Chief Executive, Jude McCann, said: “These past few months have been especially difficult for Northern Ireland’s rural and farming community with intense pressure on farmers due to prolonged wet weather, floods in the north west and challenges relating to having enough fodder for the winter ahead. Therefore, our Christmas Hamper Scheme aims to connect in with farmers and remind everyone that Rural Support is here to help when the stress becomes too much.

“Last year, we were delighted with the response to the initiative, which saw around 120 hampers delivered to families in need and this would not have been possible without the incredibly generous support from our local agri-producers.

“With even more families facing difficulties after this tough year, we are calling on the many successful and vibrant local food and drink producers and suppliers to get in touch with us and make a contribution. We would appeal to local food and drink businesses to help support us in this vital scheme by kindly donating to the appeal. You can make a huge difference to a rural family in need this Christmas.”

To get involved in the Rural Support ‘Christmas Hamper Scheme’, in partnership with Simple Power, call 028 8676 0040 or email: Kerri@ruralsupport.org.uk.

Since 2002, Rural Support has been helping farming and rural families across Northern Ireland on a wide range of issues from finance and debt issues, succession planning concerns, physical and mental health issues, farming paperwork, technical and enterprise issues. If you do require assistance or are experiencing a challenging period, you are encouraged to contact Rural Support as early as possible so that options can be explored.

Simple Power has worked with Rural Support on campaigns for over four years to raise awareness of the importance of health and wellbeing in rural communities and farming families. Simple Power works in partnership with farmers across Northern Ireland and is committed to an on-going partnership with the local charity, providing financial support alongside awareness-raising and fundraising activities and initiatives such as the Christmas Hamper Scheme.

Simple Power Chief Executive, Philip Rainey, commented: “We are delighted to launch our Christmas Hamper Scheme in partnership with Rural Support for the fifth year, and we hope that it continues to be a great festive success. Last year, we saw the generosity of local agri-producers that enabled us to deliver hampers throughout Northern Ireland and spread plenty of Christmas cheer. It would be great for even more agri-food companies to share their produce with those in need to make this Christmas a special time for everyone.”