Henderson launches local food awards

Henderson Wholesale has launched their local food awards for 2019, set to take place at the Balmoral Show.

The Fresh Innovation Awards 2019 will honour all those local farmers, growers and suppliers which Henderson Wholesale’s Fresh Team works with throughout the year to better the product ranges on shelves of SPAR and EUROSPAR stores and supermarkets in Northern Ireland.

Last year, new categories were added to honour the industry’s Young Agri-food Innovators and those who have made a significant impact with the Contribution to Agri-food Industry in Northern Ireland Award.

Brian Irwin of Irwin’s Bakery was named as the inaugural winner, with the company also being named Overall Supplier of the Year.

Gary Mason from Irwin’s Bakery joined host of the awards, BBC NI’s Jo Scott and Nigel Dugan, Fresh Foods Trading Controller and Chair of the judging panel to launch the awards for 2019.

The judging panel will once again be made up of industry experts with the full panel from 2018 returning for the 2019 panel; Food writer Sam Butler and Head of Food Technology at CAFRE, Joy Alexander will once again be joined by Irish News Business Editor Gary McDonald and Dr Lynsey Hollywood, Ulster University Business School’s Agri-Food Business Development Centre Manager. Michele Shirlow MBE, CEO of Food NI also joins the panel for the first time.

In total there are seven categories, also including Excellence in Regional Delivery, and the Tomorrow Matters Award which rewards those suppliers that can demonstrate their own company’s initiatives aligned to Henderson’s own CSR strategy, People, Place, Planet.

Local suppliers to Henderson Group can enter the Fresh Innovation Awards via www.freshinnovationawards.com. The Awards and Breakfast ceremony will take place at Balmoral Show on Friday, May 17, 2019.

SPAR Northern Ireland owned by the Henderson Group will once again support the Balmoral Show as a Platinum Sponsor.