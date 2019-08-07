Henderson’s get ‘just desserts’ in awards

Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials brands in Northern Ireland, are celebrating their biggest success yet in the highly prestigious Great Taste Awards for 2019.

Five of the Group’s fresh, locally created own brand desserts appear on this year’s list, with two gaining 2-star status and three gaining 1-star.

They are: The Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding: 2 stars; The Kitchen Bread & Butter Pudding: 2 stars; The Kitchen Chocolate Sponge Pudding: 1 star; The Kitchen Bramley Apple Crumble: 1 star and The Kitchen Rhubarb Crumble: 1 star.

Each of the products was created in collaboration with Henderson’s Fresh Team and Davison’s Puds, based in Portadown.

Fresh Foods Director, Neal Kelly, says these are exceptional accolades and says the proof is literally in the pudding; “Our range of fresh, local own-brand products are a credit to the time, tasting and delivery that goes in to creating them. We set our standards incredibly high, and ensure we are meeting and beating the highest tests for quality and taste.

“Provenance is a huge ingredient for our fresh products, which is why we collaborate with companies such as Davison’s Puds who can help us take this quality and taste to the next level.

“The entire team is honoured to have our biggest and best year yet at the Great Taste Awards.”

Judges of the 2019 Great Taste Awards described the products as “a very good example of a sticky toffee pudding”, “hugely appealing”, and “very decadent...truly delicious”.

The award-winning products are part of the ‘Desserts by The Kitchen’ range which was launched in November 2018 in partnership with local bakeries, an extension of The Kitchen range of fresh and convenient meals.

The Kitchen brand has grown extensively in the past three years since its launch, and now carries over 70 products made by nine of the best local suppliers especially for Henderson Wholesale.

Neal concluded: “Northern Ireland has once again proven its foodie credentials and we’re delighted to be among the best in the business.”

To find out more about Henderson’s own-brand products, visit spar-ni.co.uk or eurosparni.co.uk.

Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. Over 500 judges from all corners of the world blind-taste in teams to ensure the best balance of expertise. For more on the Great Taste Awards visit greattasteawards.co.uk.