Herd Health advice on hand at NI Beef Expo

MSD Animal Health will be exhibiting at the National Beef Association NI Beef Expo this month to offer farmers a range of advice on topics including calf health and herd vaccination protocols.

Taking place in Dungannon Farmers Mart on 26th February, the NBA NI Beef Expo is Northern Ireland’s biggest technical beef event and is set to draw in a large crowd from the local industry.

Ian Graham, MSD Animal Health Territory Manager, said: “The NBA NI Beef Expo celebrates the best of the Northern Ireland beef industry and is an excellent opportunity for farmers to gain insights and expertise as well as for breed societies to showcase their breeds.

“For MSD Animal Health, the event acts as a forum to meet and greet farmers from Northern Ireland. The event is ideal for farmers to learn and discuss issues or queries they may have in relation to their herd health with the MSD animal health team present on the day.

“Our team looks forward to meeting visitors at our stand and answering any questions they may have. The NBA NI Beef expo is equally great for meeting other representatives from across Ireland who are working in the agri industry.”

Dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals, MSD Animal Health offers animal health professionals, farmers, pet owners and governments a vast range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services.

This year the event will be bigger and better than ever, hosting the NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club’s ‘Stars of the Future Calf Show and Sale’ as well as a day of farm tours and the NI Beef industry dinner.