Herd of the year 2019 competition launched

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club took time out of their busy summer programme to launch the third year of the “NI Suckler Herd of the year 2019”.

Organisers visited the sponsors of the ‘Suckler Herd of the Year’ to get a feel of each of their businesses and how keen they are to sponsor this wonderful event.

These businesses will be showcased on the Charolais club facebook page over the coming weeks. The winning herd will receive a £1000 prize to choose a bull of their choice at an official NI Charolais Club sale.

With entries already coming in the competition is proving to be one of the biggest events of the year for suckler farmers. The only paperwork required for the competition is the entry form and it couldn’t be simpler. It is open to all suckler herds, large or small, using a Charolais stock bull.

With Charolais continuing to top the markets the Northern Ireland Charolais Breeders are delighted to support the suckler herds and welcome all farmers to cross into profit with Charolais. The key objectives of the event are:

• To promote the best and most sustainable suckler herds in Northern Ireland.

• All herds producing Charolais commercial calves using Pedigree Charolais Bull(s).

• Selected by calving return, calving pattern and visual assessment.

• Top three from each county selected to go forward to grand final.

• Overall winner will receive a £1000 voucher to purchase an animal of the winner’s choice at an official NICC sale within three-year period.

• County winners receive a £200 voucher to purchase an animal of the winner’s choice at an official NICC sale within three-year period.

• By entering you agree that the NICC can use your enterprise for press and media coverage during the year.

Entry forms are available from your local NI Charolais Club representative or secretary Eilis Kelly (07342971981 or 02887759555 or email secretarycharolais@yahoo.com.

Please return entry by the 1st September to Eilis Kelly 83 Cornamaddy Road, Pomeroy, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. BT70 2TW.

Testimony to the high profile of the event all the 2018 sponsors signed up to support the nationwide competition for another year and the club are deeply indebted for their support.

Sponsors include Swatragh Mart, Herron Feeds, Bank of Ireland, Nugent Engineering, Topstock, and South Armagh Farmers Enterprise (SAFE).