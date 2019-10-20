Herds share the limelight

The final major event of the Irish showing calendar took place over the weekend with the National Aberdeen-Angus calf show attracting the cream of Aberdeen-Angus youngstock to The Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon for the annual autumn showcase.

Cattle from both sides of the Irish border competed for the day’s top prizes with all four provinces well represented in the show ring with 12 entries catalogued for some of the classes.

Fiona Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim with the supreme male champion, Clooncarne Rossiter at the National Aberdeen-Angus calf show at Carrick-On-Shannon over the weekend. 'Photo: Edward Dudley

Judge for the occasion was Mr Dallas Allen of the Stouphill Aberdeen-Angus herd in Northumberland, UK who has officiated at several major events across Ireland and the UK and was incredibly pleased with the quality of the calves forward on the day.

The overall female championship went to Adrian Parke & Family, 23 Coolermoney Road, Strabane, Co Tyrone NI with Coolermoney Rosita V924. This young heifer was born in March 2019 and is a daughter of Ayno Rossiter Eric B125 and also took 1st prize at the Ulster Summer Championships in Clogher Valley last July. This one is out the homebred, Coolermoney Rosita J003 and was expertly shown by Gemma Parke alongside the enthusiastic assistance of her three daughters, Alesha, Amelia and Jasmine.

Local exhibitors Brian & Mary Faughnan, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim secured the reserve female championship with their 2019 born heifer, Molloy Sheena. This one is sired by Rawburn Enigmatic P886 and is out of Molloy Dee N165 who is also dam of Molloy Deirdre R214 who won the overall female championship at the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Autumn Premier back in November 2016.

Thomas Mulligan & Family, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim reigned supreme in the male section, taking the top championship honours with Clooncarne Rossiter. This November 2018 born bull is sired by Westellen Diego M734 and is out of Currycramp Polly N362 and was shown extensively during the summer season. The Mulligan Family went on to collect seven individual prizes with their homebred team of male and female show calves – the largest haul of prizes of any single exhibitor at this year’s show.

Familiar faces on the show circuit, Albert & Jennifer DeCogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork took the reserve male championship with their newly acquired junior stock bull, Drumbeera Everest U241. This one was bred by Thomas Beirne, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim and was sold privately at the end of a successful summer season, which saw this young bull collect numerous championships and prizes.

CLASS RESULTS

Heifer born between 01.09.2018 – 31.10.2018: 1 Albert & Jennifer DeCogan’s Mogeely Pru U600 by Rosemead Karona J957; 2 John & Kate Tait’s Westellen Dana U840 by Shadwell Jafar Eric N658; 3 Bernard Kerins’ Kerins Reakemi by Luddenmore Fionn G441 l; 4 Bernard Kerins’ Kerins Riokemi by Luddenmore Fionn G441; 5 Angela Armstrong McFadden’s Crerogue Emere U537 by Blelack Elijah G747

Heifer born between 01.11.2018 – 31.12.2018: 1 Tom Reynolds’ Knockadrinan Rudie by Drumgowna Norman; 2 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Rosanna 2 by Clooncarne Kyle; 3 Henry & Sam Dudley’s Killea Patsy U499 by Killea Mojo R242

Heifer born between 01.01.2019 – 14.02.2019: 1 Brian Faughnan’s Molloy Sheena by Rawburn Enigmatic P886; 2 Geraldine Shanley’s Aughnamona Sally by Netherton Americano M703; 3 Adrian Parke’s Coolermoney Rachael V913 by Balmachie Jack Eric R206; 4 John McEnroe’s Liss Biluri V852 by Liss Darl R561; 5 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Savanna by Clooncarne Frank

Heifer born between 15.02.2019 – 31.03.2019: 1 Adrian Parke’s Coolermoney Rosita V924 by Aynho Rossiter Eric B125; 2 Michael & Barry Smith’s Lawsons Ford Sugartown V432 by Friarstown Evolver N274

Heifer born after 01.04.2019: 1 Adrian Parke’s Coolermoney Lady Heather V935 by Netherton Figo C244; 2 Bernard Kerins’ Kerins Sasskemi by Owenmore Punch; 3 Michael & Barry Smith’s Lawsons Ford Sheila by Friarstown Evolver N274; 4 Thomas Beirne’s Drumbeera Lady Talia V250 by Caulry Nationwide; 5 Kenton Crowe’s Aughakil Martha V457 by Westellen Diego M734

Bull born between 01.09.2018 – 31.10.2018: 1 John & Kate Tait’s Westellen Black Bush U839 by Bova Lord Bonanza N266; 2 John & Kate Tait’s Westellen Rocky U838 by TC Freedom 104; 3 Bernard Kerins’ Kerins Rambo by Lanigan Red Mikado Bull born between 01.11.2018 – 31.12.2018: 1 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Rossiter by Westellen Diego M734; 2 Albert & Jennifer DeCogan’s Drumbeera Everest U241 by Caulry Nationwide; 3 Pat & Finbarr Cahill’s Shankill Manix U163 by Drumhill Lord Harry R635; 4 Brian Faughnan’s Molloy Rocco by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377; 5 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Rivaldo by Westellen Diego M734

Bull born between 01.01.2019 – 14.02.2019: 1 Adrian Parke’s Coolermoney Ranger V902 by Blackbanner X1 of Idvies; 2 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Superman by Lisduff Dandy K895; 3 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne Super Jet by Luddenmore Just The Business; 4 John McEnroe’s Liss Mandrin V847 by Mogeely Lord Harrow M191; 5 John McEnroe’s Liss Mortimer V845 by Mogeely Lord Harrow M191

Bull born between 15.02.2019 – 31.03.2019: 1 Michael & Barry Smith’s Lawsons Ford Lord Hennessy V433 by Friarstown Evolver N274; 2 Henry & Sam Dudley’s Killea Black Raymond V556 by Killea Mojo R242; 3 Tom Reynolds’ Knockadrinan Sir by Drumgowna Norman; 4 Pat & Finbarr Cahill’s Shankill Lord Haw V039 by Weeton Diamond Mine P444

Bull born on or after 01.04.2019: 1 Bernard Kerins’ Kerins Sparker by Rawburn Black Hawk L261; 2 Brian Faughnan’s Molloy Santiago by Rawburn Black Hawk L261; 3 Tom Reynolds’ Knockadrinan Stephen by Drumgowna Norman; 4 Thomas Mulligan’s Clooncarne San Andreas by Clooncarne Frank; 5 Geraldine Shanley’s Aughnamona Saporto by Drumcrow Laporto

Senior young stockperson, aged 14 – 18 years: 1 John Smyth; 2 Jack Cronin; 3 Stephen Crowe; 4 Sam Dudley

Junior young stockperson, aged 10 – 14 years: 1 Fiona Mulligan; 2 Zara Sheahan; 3 Paul Bohan; 4 Josh Cronin