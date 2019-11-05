Here’s a timely reminder that your property needs a winter coat too!

We have all started to get the Winter wardrobe back out for another year - coats, hats and scarfs at the ready to keep us all warm.

But it’s a timely reminder that our house needs to have a winter coat on too!

Frozen pipes can burst and cause flooding, so it is vital when we are wrapping ourselves up that we take the time to make sure our pipes are well wrapped and protected from the cold weather.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Director of Customer Service Delivery explained: “It’s that time of year again, where we are asking the public to prepare for freezing temperatures and ensure that the water continues to ‘flo’ freely through the pipes all winter long. Over the coming months, NI Water winter mascot, Flo, will be delivering advice on the steps everyone needs to take to protect their property and possessions from the damage a burst pipe can create.

“The devastation caused by burst pipes cannot be underestimated. Not only can the water cause structural damage to a property, but the lasting damage in a home can be to personal items. Imagine losing electrical equipment such as tablets and mobile phones or worse, irreplaceable memories such as photographs.

“On a wider scale, if you imagine the impact of thousands of litres of water pouring out of burst water pipes; it puts a huge strain on the distribution network. Insulating your pipework is an essential action to protect your water supply and that of your neighbours.”

There are lots of very simple things that homes and businesses can do to prepare for a cold winter, and there’s no time like the present to get it all started.

Here are a few ideas:

 Wrap up pipes and water tanks with lagging – high street DIY stores have everything you need. Remember the thicker the lagging the better the protection.

 Fix dripping taps – even a small trickle can result in a frozen pipe.

 Find your property’s stop tap and make sure you can turn it off – most are under the kitchen sink.

 Leave the heating on slow and low if you go away for a winter break.

 Check your central heating boiler has been serviced – it should be serviced annually.

 Keep the name of an approved plumber handy – type in your postcode at www.watersafe.org.uk to find your nearest accredited plumbing business.

Visit niwater.com/winter-proof-your-home to watch the video featuring Flo and for advice on how to protect your property in winter.