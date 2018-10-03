Hereford breeders all set for a busy October

The Northern Ireland Hereford breeders Association are all geared up for a very busy month of October commencing with the annual dinner and presentation of awards taking place in the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown, on Friday, October 19, when the winners of the yearly awards will be announced and awards presented.

This is an event which gives the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association a chance to acknowledge the various sponsors throughout the year and also gives fellow breeders a chance to have a social get together. Anyone wishing to attend should make contact immediately with the Secretary Ivan Haire on 07887675649.

The annual United Feeds National Calf Show will once again be held in Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday, 27th October 2018.

Entry forms have already been sent to all paid up members of the Northern Ireland Breeders Association but should anyone not have received an entry form or wish to become a member, then contact the secretary Ivan Haire on 07887675649. Entries close 28th September 2018.

There are classes for all ages of calves, allowing this event to provide the opportunity to show the next generation of Herefords to the general public. Judging will commence at 11.00 am and will be in the hands of Richard Edwards who runs the Classic Poll herd in Wiltshire alongside his partner Emma Smith who is the UK Hereford Youth Coordinator. Emma will place the young handler classes on the day.

Richard is also a celebrated freelance stockman having gained success with various breeds of cattle from numerous leading herds

The NIHBA are once again indebted to United Feeds for their generous sponsorship and continued support of the NIHBA National Calf Show and to Dungannon Farmers Mart for the use of their facilities.