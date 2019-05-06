Hereford bulls sell to 2,900gns at Dungannon sale

Hereford bulls sold to 2,900gns with an average of £2,450 at the April native breeds sale in Dungannon Farmers Mart.

Taking the championship and top price was Thornbank 1 Real Deal consigned by Hunter Stewart, Castlederg, going to L Mathers, Bready, Strabane.

Reserve champion, Richmount 1 Rory exhibited by Bradley Graham from Portadown

This well-balanced son of Solpoll 1 Dynamite had the scale and power to match up to its strong EBVs for growth and muscle.

It follows in the footsteps of its full brother which also took the championship and top price in 2017.

Buyers were showing a preference for big strong bulls to go straight to work and the entries from Robin Irvine’s Graceland herd seemed to fit the bill.

Graceland 1 Prince sold to M Keenan, Castledawson, Magherafelt and Graceland 1 Prophet to O Mitchell, Eskra, Omagh.

Allen Short with the Hereford champion and owner Hunter Stewart are congratulated by Emma Nelson and Eddie Boyd from Dunbia and Hereford Association chairman, Adrian Irvine

Both being rising two year olds, they sold for 2,700gns a piece.

The reserve champion, Richmount 1 Rory, from James Graham, Portadown also featured among the top prices.

This muscular son of Grousehall 1 Premier attracted considerable interest from the packed gallery and went on to sell for 2,600gns to Ian Dorrian, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Lisrace Loyalist 18th from the Wilson family, Magheraveely was another to find favour with the bidders, selling for 2,500gns to W and N Martin, Broughshane.

Watching from the ringside at the Hereford sale were Emma Nelson and Eddie Boyd from Dunbia

The only female on offer, Corraback Guinevere, an attractive young heifer by Kye Rodge from Mervyn and Henry Richmond, Derrylyn sold at 2,200gns to I and G Browne of Clogher Valley Herefords, Fivemiletown.

Adrian Irvine, Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association chairman was very satisfied with the event.

He said: “Our offering was considerably reduced as many of the entries had found new homes prior to the sale but we are pleased to see 11 bulls selling to a respectable average of £2,450 and we very much appreciate the support of Dunbia in running this event.”