Herefords shine at Newry Show 2019

By common consent the quality of cattle entered for this year’s Newry Show was outstanding.
But above all else it was a day on which the true quality of pedigree Hereford breeding in Northern Ireland came to the fore.
The Graham family, from Portadown, had a day-out to remember winning both the Hereford and Native Breeds’ championship with their elite young bull Richmount 1 Rockafella.
He was sired by the renowned polled Hereford sire: Grousehall 1 Premier, one of the most renowned polled bulls in the world of Hereford cattle breeding.
Polled cattle are born without horns and are in growing demand, given the significant management advantages they offer farmers. James Graham explained: “Polled Herefords are now recognised as a separate category within the Hereford register.
“Rockafella also had a good Balmoral Show. He has great breeding potential future for the future.”
The Continental Inter-Breed Beef Champion at Newry Show was bred and exhibited by William Nesbitt and his son Roy, from Armagh. Their 13-month Limousin heifer, Lisdrumard Olivia, really caught the eye of the judge, David Clarke, from Mullingar in Co Westmeath.
“She is a very sweet animal,” he said.
“The heifer has tremendous breadth and length. She has the makings of a great breeding cow. I was drawn to her the minute she walked into the ring.”
The Dairy Championship at Newry 2019 went to an excellent first calved heifer – Bannwater Beemer Sheba. Owned and exhibited by Andrew Magowan, from Rathfrialnd, she calved back in February.
“I am very happy with the heifer,” said Andrew.
“She is currently giving 35L of milk per day with good butterfat and protein. Her dam and grand dam are still in the herd, so there is plenty of longevity in her breeding.”
Large crowds marked the official opening of Newry Show’s new grounds on lands adjacent to the village of Bessbrook. The morning of the event saw heavy showers ‘freshen-up’ the proceedings but they did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the many people from the South Down and Armagh areas, who had come to enjoy a good day out. And they weren’t disappointed.
“This is our 151st annual event,” confirmed Newry Show secretary Brian Lockhart
“The new venue represents the next chapter in what has become one of the most successful development stories within Northern Ireland’s farming and food sectors.”
He continued: “The Show has always managed to reflect this in a way that brings our entire community together.”
Lockhart pointed to the bright future, which agriculture in Northern Ireland can look forward to.
“Consumers have never been more interested in finding out about the food that they eat,” he explained.
“The farming sector must do a better job in meeting this challenge.”
Newry Show Results – 2019
DAIRY CATTLE
Inter-breed champion: A Magowan
Reserve: A Magowan
Holstein Champion: A Magowan
Reserve: A Magowan
Thompson’s NISA Dairy Cow qualifiers: 1 A Magowan; 2 A Magowan
BEEF CATTLE
Native Breeds’ Champion: J Graham
Reserve: J Graham
Continental Breeds’ Champion: W & R Nesbitt
Reserve: P O’Kane
Charolais classes
Champion: H Heron
Reserve: H Heron
Cow class: 1st H heron
Junior heifer class: 1st H Heron; 2nd R O’Hare
Pairs’ class: 1st H Heron
Simmental classes
Champion: A Clarke
Reserve: A Clarke
Weanling class: 1st R Forde; 2nd R Forde
Junior heifer class: 1st A Clarke
Senior heifer class: 1st A Clarke
Pairs’ class: 1st A Clarke; 2nd R Forde
Salers’ classes
Champion: G McCall
Reserve: R Forde
Cow class: 1st: G McCall
Weanling class: 1st G MCall; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers
Junior heifer class: 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers
Senior heifer class: 1st B & P O’Kane
Junior bull class: 1st B & P O’Kane
Senior bull class: 1st Lisnamaul Salers
Pairs’ class: 1st Lisnamaul Salers
Limousin classes
Champion: W & R Nesbitt
Reserve: K Diamond
Weanling class: 1st: K Diamond; 2nd: M O’Brien
Junior heifer class: 1st W & R Nesbitt; 2nd J McParland
Junior bull class: 1st M McConville; 2nd J McParland
Pairs’ class: 1st M O’Brien
Blonde classes
Champion: Shanvalley Blondes
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st: Johnston Farms
Weanling class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
Junior heifer class; 1st Moneyscalp Blondes
Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Shanvalley Blondes
Junior bull class: 1st Shanvalley Blondes; 2nd Johnston Farms
Senior bull class: 1st Shanvalley Blondes
Commercial beef classes
Champion: J Tumilty
Reserve: C McKee
Female under one-year old class: 1st J Tumilty; 2nd C Best
Female over one-year old class: 1st J Tumilty; 2nd C McKee
Male under one-year old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller
Male over one-year old class: 1st R Miller; 2nd H McClelland
Pairs’ class: 1st R Miller
British Blue classes
Weanling class: 1st S Robinson & Sons
Junior heifer class: 1st P & G Elwood; 2nd S Robinson & Sons
Senior heifer class: 1st Best
Junior bull class: 1st S Robinson & Sons
Pairs’ class: 1st C Best
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: K Baxter
Reserve: J Peters
Junior heifer class: 1st J Peters; 2nd R Jordan
Junior bull class: 1st K Baxter; 2nd K Baxter
Pairs’ class: 1st K Baxter
Hereford classes
Champion: J Graham
Reserve: J Graham
Cow class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd K Greenaway
Weanling class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd J Graham
Junior heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd S Johnston
Senior heifer class: 1st J Graham
Junior bull class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd K Greenaway
Senior bull class: 1st J Graham
Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham
Native – Any other breed classes
Champion: A Pearson
Reserve: S Grant
Female over one-year class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd S Grant
Male over one-year class: 1st A Pearson
Pairs’ class: 1st S Johnston
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: E & J McClelland
Reserve: F Troughton
Weanling class: 1st F Troughton
Junior heifer class: 1st A Cromie; 2nd Peters’ family
Senior heifer class: 1st E & J McClelland; 2nd F Troughton
Junior bull class: 1st F Troughton
Pairs’ class: 1st Tullybryan Angus
Young Handlers’ class 10 – 14 yo: 1st S Murphy; 2nd G Elwood
Young Handlers’ class 15 – 18 yo: 1st M Bradley; 2nd G McClelland
GOAT CLASSES
Champion: A Frazer
Reserve: J McCauley
PYGMY GOAT CLASSES
Champion: S Wilson
Reserve: A Mallon