Herefords shine at Newry Show 2019

By common consent the quality of cattle entered for this year’s Newry Show was outstanding.

But above all else it was a day on which the true quality of pedigree Hereford breeding in Northern Ireland came to the fore.

Arnold Pearson, Anna Pearson and 10-month old Jessica Pearson, all 'from Newtownards, enjoying a great day out with their English Longhorn 'cow at Newry Show

The Graham family, from Portadown, had a day-out to remember winning both the Hereford and Native Breeds’ championship with their elite young bull Richmount 1 Rockafella.

He was sired by the renowned polled Hereford sire: Grousehall 1 Premier, one of the most renowned polled bulls in the world of Hereford cattle breeding.

Polled cattle are born without horns and are in growing demand, given the significant management advantages they offer farmers. James Graham explained: “Polled Herefords are now recognised as a separate category within the Hereford register.

“Rockafella also had a good Balmoral Show. He has great breeding potential future for the future.”

James Graham with the Native Breeds' Champion at this year's Newry 'Show. Adding his congratulation is judge Gary Hanna

The Continental Inter-Breed Beef Champion at Newry Show was bred and exhibited by William Nesbitt and his son Roy, from Armagh. Their 13-month Limousin heifer, Lisdrumard Olivia, really caught the eye of the judge, David Clarke, from Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

“She is a very sweet animal,” he said.

“The heifer has tremendous breadth and length. She has the makings of a great breeding cow. I was drawn to her the minute she walked into the ring.”

The Dairy Championship at Newry 2019 went to an excellent first calved heifer – Bannwater Beemer Sheba. Owned and exhibited by Andrew Magowan, from Rathfrialnd, she calved back in February.

Reece Johnston, from Newtownhamilton, with his pigmy goat kid - 'Pippa - at this year's Newry Show

“I am very happy with the heifer,” said Andrew.

“She is currently giving 35L of milk per day with good butterfat and protein. Her dam and grand dam are still in the herd, so there is plenty of longevity in her breeding.”

Large crowds marked the official opening of Newry Show’s new grounds on lands adjacent to the village of Bessbrook. The morning of the event saw heavy showers ‘freshen-up’ the proceedings but they did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the many people from the South Down and Armagh areas, who had come to enjoy a good day out. And they weren’t disappointed.

“This is our 151st annual event,” confirmed Newry Show secretary Brian Lockhart

Tim and Jordan McGrath, from Portpatrick in Scotland, with their 4 'year-old Border Collie bitch - Pip - who took part in the sheep dog 'demonstrations at this year's Newry Show

“The new venue represents the next chapter in what has become one of the most successful development stories within Northern Ireland’s farming and food sectors.”

He continued: “The Show has always managed to reflect this in a way that brings our entire community together.”

Lockhart pointed to the bright future, which agriculture in Northern Ireland can look forward to.

“Consumers have never been more interested in finding out about the food that they eat,” he explained.

“The farming sector must do a better job in meeting this challenge.”

Newry Show Results – 2019

Harry Heron, from Newtownards, with the Charolias champion at 'Newry Show 2019

DAIRY CATTLE

Inter-breed champion: A Magowan

Reserve: A Magowan

Holstein Champion: A Magowan

Reserve: A Magowan

Thompson’s NISA Dairy Cow qualifiers: 1 A Magowan; 2 A Magowan

BEEF CATTLE

Native Breeds’ Champion: J Graham

Reserve: J Graham

Continental Breeds’ Champion: W & R Nesbitt

Reserve: P O’Kane

Charolais classes

Champion: H Heron

Reserve: H Heron

Cow class: 1st H heron

Junior heifer class: 1st H Heron; 2nd R O’Hare

Pairs’ class: 1st H Heron

Simmental classes

Champion: A Clarke

Reserve: A Clarke

Weanling class: 1st R Forde; 2nd R Forde

Junior heifer class: 1st A Clarke

Senior heifer class: 1st A Clarke

Pairs’ class: 1st A Clarke; 2nd R Forde

Salers’ classes

Champion: G McCall

Reserve: R Forde

Cow class: 1st: G McCall

Weanling class: 1st G MCall; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers

Junior heifer class: 1st B & P O’Kane; 2nd Lisnamaul Salers

Senior heifer class: 1st B & P O’Kane

Junior bull class: 1st B & P O’Kane

Senior bull class: 1st Lisnamaul Salers

Pairs’ class: 1st Lisnamaul Salers

Limousin classes

Champion: W & R Nesbitt

Reserve: K Diamond

Weanling class: 1st: K Diamond; 2nd: M O’Brien

Junior heifer class: 1st W & R Nesbitt; 2nd J McParland

Junior bull class: 1st M McConville; 2nd J McParland

Pairs’ class: 1st M O’Brien

Blonde classes

Champion: Shanvalley Blondes

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st: Johnston Farms

Weanling class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

Junior heifer class; 1st Moneyscalp Blondes

Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Shanvalley Blondes

Junior bull class: 1st Shanvalley Blondes; 2nd Johnston Farms

Senior bull class: 1st Shanvalley Blondes

Commercial beef classes

Champion: J Tumilty

Reserve: C McKee

Female under one-year old class: 1st J Tumilty; 2nd C Best

Female over one-year old class: 1st J Tumilty; 2nd C McKee

Male under one-year old: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller

Male over one-year old class: 1st R Miller; 2nd H McClelland

Pairs’ class: 1st R Miller

British Blue classes

Weanling class: 1st S Robinson & Sons

Junior heifer class: 1st P & G Elwood; 2nd S Robinson & Sons

Senior heifer class: 1st Best

Junior bull class: 1st S Robinson & Sons

Pairs’ class: 1st C Best

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: K Baxter

Reserve: J Peters

Junior heifer class: 1st J Peters; 2nd R Jordan

Junior bull class: 1st K Baxter; 2nd K Baxter

Pairs’ class: 1st K Baxter

Hereford classes

Champion: J Graham

Reserve: J Graham

Cow class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd K Greenaway

Weanling class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd J Graham

Junior heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd S Johnston

Senior heifer class: 1st J Graham

Junior bull class: 1st M Murdock; 2nd K Greenaway

Senior bull class: 1st J Graham

Pairs’ class: 1st J Graham; 2nd J Graham

Native – Any other breed classes

Champion: A Pearson

Reserve: S Grant

Female over one-year class: 1st A Pearson: 2nd S Grant

Male over one-year class: 1st A Pearson

Pairs’ class: 1st S Johnston

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: E & J McClelland

Reserve: F Troughton

Weanling class: 1st F Troughton

Junior heifer class: 1st A Cromie; 2nd Peters’ family

Senior heifer class: 1st E & J McClelland; 2nd F Troughton

Junior bull class: 1st F Troughton

Pairs’ class: 1st Tullybryan Angus

Young Handlers’ class 10 – 14 yo: 1st S Murphy; 2nd G Elwood

Young Handlers’ class 15 – 18 yo: 1st M Bradley; 2nd G McClelland

GOAT CLASSES

Champion: A Frazer

Reserve: J McCauley

PYGMY GOAT CLASSES

Champion: S Wilson

Reserve: A Mallon

Louise Morrow, from Bessbrook with Cup Cake the lop eared rabbit 'at this year's Newry Show

Damien McKee, from Keady, with the Commercial Reserve Champion at 'Newry Show 2019