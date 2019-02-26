Herefords to 5,100 guineas

Hereford bulls topped the trade at last weeks Native Breeds sale in Dungannon. The top call of 5,100 guineas was paid for Solpoll 1 Powerhouse from father and son partnership, William and John McMordie from Ballygowan.

Sired by the Danish born Moeskar Mentos, Powerhouse boasted outstanding performance figures for both growth and muscle and is eligible for the Superior Carcass Sire incentive funded by the Hereford Cattle Society. He joins a newly established suckler beef enterprise in Co Tyrone.

It was a good day at the office for Mark and Laurence Moore from Aughnacloy, selling at 3,500 guineas for Annaghbeg Eli, a well-muscled son of Guteragh Gladiator.

Pick of the bunch for judge Michael Molloy was Mervyn and Henry Richmond’s Corraback Lenny who took the red rosette in the intermediate class before going on to win the Supreme Championship. This is another good son of the very successful Mara Flook and he was much admired when displayed on the Hereford Breeder’s stand at the recent RUAS Winter Fair. He sold for 3,000 guineas.

Stars of television’s ‘Rare Breed’, David Wilson and sons Jack and Robbie were among the successful sellers making 2,900 for Lisrace Lumberjack - a stylish bull with strong EBV’s for growth rate and calving ease while Lisrace Loyalist for the same herd sold for 2,600 guineas.

The average price for 11 bulls sold was a healthy £2,825. Hereford Association chairman Adrian Irvine was delighted with the demand.

“I think we had a lot of good bulls on offer with power and quality and this is reflected in the prices with both top price and the average significantly better than last year. We’ll be back with another strong line-up on April 23 for the association’s Spring Show and Sale,” said Adrian.