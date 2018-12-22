Herefords top out at £2,385 in Dungannon

The December Show and Sale of Herefords at the Native Breeds sale in Dungannon took place earlier this month.

Winter trade resulted in seven bulls selling for an average of £2,385 with females averaging £1,450.

Judge John Blackburn’s champion on the day went to a bull bred by Ivan Elliot, Ballymully 1 Barcley who was out of Solpoll 1 Dynamite and Solpoll Starlet L9, which sold on the day for 2200 Guineas to G Forsythe.

The two top prices went to J&W McMordie with Solpoll 1 Partner going under the hammer at 3100 Guineas to Roy Ferguson and Picasso, an ET son of Panmure 1 Henry and Dorepoll R51 Duchess 525, who took reserve champion in the show ring at 2500 Guineas to WJ Martin.

The association’s next premier show and sale will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Dungannon Farmers Mart.