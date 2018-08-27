Hester ready for a new home

Time is running out for anyone who hasn’t purchased a ticket for ‘Hester’, a heifer which will be drawn at the Summer Spectacular taking place on Saturday, 1st September at Dungannon Farmers Market.

All proceeds are going to very worthwhile charity ‘Belfast Hospital School’. There are a limited amount of tickets left so please get in touch to be in with a chance to win via Facebook page ‘NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club’ or with some of the members directly.

Hester will be won in the forthcoming raffle

Judging will commence at 9.30am on show morning starting with Young Handler’s class. Hester, the raffle heifer, is scheduled to be drawn at 1.30pm so please keep your phone handy in case you’re the lucky winner.

Co Down Company Joseph Walls Ltd are the main supporter of the prize heifer charity raffle being run by the NI Commercial Cattle Club in support of Belfast Hospital School.

This heifer was carefully sourced/selected by the NI Commercial Cattle Club based on having all the attributes of making a superior suckler dam. As a non-profit organisation, the club depend on the support of sponsors to run their annual events, notably the upcoming Summer Spectacular. This initiative was no different, and whilst the club covered the purchase of the prize heifer, the committee and members were overwhelmed with gratitude when Joseph Walls Ltd offered to supply all concentrate feed so that the heifer is in prime condition for raffle at the aforementioned Summer Spectacular.

The committee would like to personally thank Joseph and Christopher Walls of Joseph Walls Ltd for their support in this initiative.

Anyone looking information on this event or the charity heifer please get in contact with Robert on 07929759229 or Lizzy on 07919574811.