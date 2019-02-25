High air pollution in Northern Ireland

Moderate levels of air pollution (particulate matter) are forecast across Northern Ireland today, with locally high levels possible in urban areas.

Heightened pollution levels are likely to persist until Wednesday, with the situation improving from Thursday onwards.

These pollution levels are the result of the weather conditions we are currently experiencing, with light winds, which can lead to the build-up of local emissions from vehicles and home heating.

There may also be a more widespread component of pollution from continental sources and Saharan dust.

During periods of High Air Pollution the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen.

Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.

Hourly updates on levels of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide are available on www.airqualityni.co.uk or via the department’s freephone helpline 0800 556 677, which also offers health advice to those who may be particularly sensitive to air pollution.