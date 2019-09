Hillsborough Young Farmers' Club new members night.

The club's first meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 18at 8pm in Hillsborough Village Centre.

Everyone aged 12-30 is welcome.

Lots of fun activities planned for this year.

If you need any further details contact club leader Robert McCrory on 07851 155868.