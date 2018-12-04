Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale

There was a great turn out in Hilltown at the annual Christmas show and sale, with the best display of quality cattle seen for some time.

The management and staff of Hilltown Saleyard would like to take this opportunity to thank all the buyers and sellers and the loyal sponsors who all contributed to the great success of this event. Also thanks to Sam Carmichael the judge on the day and thanks to the auctioneers Ciaran Laverty and Gerry Campbell who all did an excellent job.

The show champion (sponsored by Bank of Ireland) and first place in the beef bullock class was presented by Kevin O’Hare and purchased by James Annett for £1,800. The reserve champion (sponsored by Bank of Ireland) and first place in the heifer class was also presented by Kevin O’Hare and purchased by James Cunningham Butchers, Kilkeel for £2,500. The Housewifes Choice (sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd) and second place in the beef heifer class was presented by John Killen and purchased by Nathan Harvey for £1,700.

Beef bullock class - Second place - presented by Alise Callaghan sold for £1,850 at 797kg (232ppk). Third place - presented by Kevin O’Hare sold for £1,800 at 740kg (243ppk). Fourth place - presented by Martin McGinn sold for £1,800 at 802kg (224ppk). Fifth place - presented by Niall Doyle sold for £1,280 at 588kg (218ppk). Sixth place - presented by Peter Tumilty sold for £1,600 for 520kg (308ppk).

Beef heifer class- Third place - presented by Alise Callaghan sold for £1,850 at 700kg (264ppk). Fourth place - presented by Eugene McConville sold for £1,550 at 664kg (233ppk). Fifth place - presented by Niall Doyle sold for £1,580 at 714kg (221ppk). Sixth place - presented by Kevin O’Hare sold for £1,750 at 740kg (236ppk).

Weanling bullock class (sponsored by J S Reid and Sons)

First place - presented by W and T McClure sold for £1,120 at 440kg (255ppk). Second place - presented by Joseph Doyle sold for £920 at 390kg (235ppk). Third place - presented by Terence Rooney sold for £960 for 362kg (265ppk).

Weanling heifer class

First place - presented by Oliver O’Hare sold for £1,330 at 392kg (339ppk). Second place - presented by Terence Rooney sold for £870 at 332kg (262ppk). Third place - presented by Joseph Doyle sold for £960 at 286kg (335ppk).

Fat cow class

First place - presented by Peter Farnon sold for £1,380 at 742kg (186ppk). Second place - presented by Peter Farnon sold for £ 1,380 at 794kg (173ppk).

After all the prize winners were sold, a Christmas Cracker Charity Auction took place in aid of Cancer Focus NI Artic Trek . A Charolais bullock donated by Martin Redmond bought by John Farnon manager of HFAS for £2,000 and then was re-auctioned and bought by Peadar O’Hagan for £1,600 raising a magnificent sum of £3,600. Thanks to everyone who donated to the collection on the day.

Proceedings then continued with the fortnightly sale.

Prices to follow.

Fat cows - Rostrevor farmer-£1,465 for 794kg (184ppk), -£1,180 for 804kg (146ppk), £970 for 736kg (131ppk), £950 for 716kg (132ppk) . Kilcoo farmer-£1,250 for 668kg (187ppk), £1,000 for 570kg (175ppk). Mayobridge farmer-£1,100 for 948kf (116ppk). Kilkeel farmer-£1,020 for 688kg (148ppk). Newry farmer-£990 for 908kg (109ppk).

Cows and calves - Rostrevor farmer- cow and heifer calf- £1,490, cow and heifer calf - £1,300. Cabra farmer- cow and male calf- £1,390.

Heifers - Rostrevor farmer-£1,550 for 650kg (238ppk), £1,360 for 592kg (229ppk), £1,240 for 580kg (220ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£1,330 for 602kg (220ppk). Hilltown farmer-£1,250 for 568kg (213ppk), £1130 for 578kg (195ppk). Kilkeel farmer-£1,200 for 542kg (221ppk), £1,195 for 554kg (215ppk), £1,165 for 610kg (191ppk), £1155 for 496kg (232ppk). Warrenpoint farmer-£1,150 for 652kg (176ppk).

Weanling heifers - Rostrevor farmer-£930 for 246kg (378ppk), £900 for 408kg (220ppk), £860 for 410kg (209ppk). Rathfriland farmer-£840 for 392kg (214ppk). Mayobridge farmer-£835 for 354kg (235ppk). Newry farmer-£820 for 334kg (245ppk), £810 for 386kg (209ppk). Hilltown farmer-£800 for 418kg (191ppk), £790 for 330kg (239ppk), £770 for 320kg (240ppk). Ballymartin farmer-£765 for 388kg (197ppk).

Bullocks - Annaclone farmer-£1,585 for 734kg (215ppk). Kilcoo farmer-£1,560 for 732kg (213ppk), £1,170 for 606kg (208ppk), £1,150 for 592kg (194ppk). Hilltown farmer-£1,520 for 704kg (215ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£1,380 for 640kg (215ppk), £1,230 for 652kg (188ppk). Kilkeel farmer-£1,370 for 640kg (214ppk). Rostrevor farmer-£,1300 for 630kg (206ppk), £1,260 for 604kg (208ppk). Banbridge farmer-£1,230 for 652kg (188ppk).

Weanling males - Hilltown farmer-£1,200 for 668kg (179ppk), £1,080 for 598kg (180ppk), £1,010 for 478kg (211ppk), £970 for 532kg (182ppk) £960 for 444kg (216ppk). Mayobridge farmer-£1,080 for 598kg (180ppk), £1,080 for 504kg (214ppk). Ballynahinch farmer-£910 for 392kg (231ppk). Rostrevor farmer-£900 for 382kg (235ppk), £890 for 390kg (228ppk).