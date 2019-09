Hilltown Mart: Fat ewes sold to £102

Thursday at Hilltown Mart fat lambs sold to £75.50, store lambs sold to £64 and fat ewes sold to £102.

Fat lambs: Attical farmer £75.50 for 21.5kg (347ppk). Mayobridge farmer £75 for 26kg (285ppk). Dromore farmer £73.50 for 24.5kg (297ppk). Hilltown farmers £73 for 24.5kg (296ppk), £69 for 23kg (291ppk), £67.50 for 26kg (252ppk),£66.50 for 22.5kg (294ppk), £66 for 20kg (317ppk), £65.50 for 21kg (307ppk). Kilkeel farmer £68 for 23kg (295ppk). Castlewellan farmer £64.50 for 22kg (293ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £64 for 18kg (351ppk), £63.50 for 18.5kg (343ppk), £63.50 for 18.5kg (341ppk). Cabra farmer £63 for 16.5kg (382ppk), £62 for 17kg (364ppk).

Fat ewes: Attical farmer £102. Castlewellan farmer £91. Kilcoo farmer £90. Newcastle farmer £86. Hilltown farmer £83. Ballyward farmer £79. Cabra farmer £75.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart, fat lambs sold to £80, store lambs sold to £60, fat ewes sold to £89 and breeding rams sold to £230.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £80 for 28kg (370ppk), £74 for 7kg (274ppk). Castlewellan farmer £76 for 26kg (292ppk). Cabra farmer £74 for 27.5kg (269ppk). Rathfriland farmer £73.50 for 25kg (294ppk). Hilltown farmer £73 for 24kg (297ppk). Dromore farmer £72.50 for 25.5kg (284ppk), £71.50 for 24kg (297ppk). Ballyward farmer £71 for 23.5kg (302ppk), £70 for 23.5kg (311ppk). Annaclone farmer £69.50 for 22.5kg(255ppk). Kilcoo farmer £67.50 for 20.5kg (329ppk).

Store lambs: Killowen farmer £60 for 17.5kg (342ppk), £59.50 for 17kg (340ppk). Rostrevor farmer £58 for 18kg (322ppk), £57.50 for 18kg (319ppk). Hilltown farmer £55.50 for 17kg (326ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmers £89, £80. Mayobridge farmersold £86, £77. Castlewellan farmer £76.

Breeding rams sold to £230, £135.