Hilltown Mart: Over 2,000 lambs on show last Thursday night

Over 2,000 lambs on show last Thursday night at Hilltown Mart.

Fat lambs: £83 for 24.5kg, £82 for 25kg, £81 for 24kg, £80 for 25kg, £79.50 for 23kg, £78 for 23kg, £77.50 for 22.5kg.

Store lambs: £67.50 for 15kg, £67 for 18kg, £66 for 18.5kg and £64.50 for 17.5kg.

Fat ewes: £75, £74, £71 £65 £62, £60, 14kgs to £58.50/

On Saturday Hilltown Msrt saw fat lambs selling to £85, store lambs selling to £70 and fat ewes selling to £92.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £85 for 26kg (326ppk), £84 for 25kg (329ppk). Dromara farmer-£83.50 for 25kg (334ppk). Cabra farmers £82 for 24.5kg (334ppk), £75.50 for 20kg 377ppk). Belleeks farmer £81 for 24kg (337ppk), £77.50 for 22kg (352ppk) Rostrevor farmer £80.50 for 25kg (322ppk). Hilltown farmers £80 for 22kg (363ppk), £74.50 for 21.5kg (346ppk). Mayobridge farmer £79 for 22.5kg (351ppk). Dromore farmer £77 for 21.5kg (358ppk). Kilcoo farmer £73.50 for 21.5kg (341ppk). Banbridge farmer £72 for 20kg (351ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £70for 18kg (368ppk), £59 for 15.5kg (380ppk). Banbridge farmer £69 for 17kg (405ppk). Kilcoo farmer £67 for 18.5kg (362ppk). Cabra farmer £66.50 for 18kg (369ppk). Banbridge farmer £65.50 for 17kg (374ppk). Katesbridge farmer £64.50 for 17.5kg (363ppk). Kilkeel farmer £63.50 for 18.5kg (343ppk), £62.50 for 19.5kg (320ppk). Attical farmer £58.50 for 14.5kg (403ppk).

Fat ewes: Belleeks farmer £92. Hilltown farmer £90. Rathfriland farmer £90. Kilkeel farmer £86, £85. Rathfriland farmer £80. Attical farmer £75.