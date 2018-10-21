Hillviewfarm Charolais sale at Dungannon

Dungannon Farmers’ Mart is the venue for the production sale of the noted Hillviewfarm Charolais Herd on Friday, November 2.

The sale will commence at approximately 3pm, immediately after the NI Charolais Club’s autumn show and sale.

The Hillviewfarm offering includes three cows with calf at foot, and four 2016 and 2017 born heifers, 14 embryos, and more than 160 straws of semen from proven sires such as Indurain, Simpsons Gregg, Oldstone Egbert, Doonally New, Burradon Talisman and Derrygiff Mills.

Adrian Richardson has been breeding pedigree Charolais cattle for more than 30 years, and has chalked up numerous show and sale successes.

Cows catalogued include daughters of Mowbraypark Orlando, Killadeas Jack and Burradon Talisman.

Six-year-old cow Hillviewfarm Gina ET (Lot 88) is bred from the Derrygiff Mills daughter Coolnaslee Regina. She sells with her June born Blelack Digger bull calf at foot.

Three of the heifers on offer are daughters of Blelack Digger, while the fourth, Hillviewfarm Nani (Lot 95) is a stylish yearling heifer by Goldies Icon. She has great potential, having already won the interbreed beef championship at Fermanagh County Show in early August.

A total of 14 embryos will come under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie. They include four from Elgin Elisha x Oldstone Egbert, Newhouse Bigal or Simpsons Gregg; and ten from Coolnaslee Regina x Allanfauld Vagabond or Killeadeas Jack.

Catalogues for the NI Charolais Club’s forthcoming show and sale can be viewed online the British Charolais Cattle Society’s website: www.charolais.co.uk.

Alternatively, contact Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on tel: 028 8772 2727.